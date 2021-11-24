Jason Abalos aspires to get showbiz longevity, teaching career

The GMA Artist Center talent and star of GMA 7’s Las Hermanas is happy that his network has given him opportunities to further explore acting and excited to do kontrabida and character roles.

In the last four years of his showbiz career, Jason Abalos has remained visible, even in the new normal. In spite of that, the Kapuso actor will never ever be complacent or rest on his laurels. In fact, Jason thinks about his future in the business.

“Let’s admit it that when an actor gets older in the industry, he or she fades out a bit from the limelight. I need to learn how to stay long (in it),” said Jason of some inevitable reality in an actor’s life during a recent virtual press conference for his contract renewal with GMA 7.

He added that he is sold on the idea of reinventing himself to continue on his passion for acting and calling to entertain people. That’s why he gets excited every time a project is assigned to him on the small screen. Jason is Gabriel, the love interest of Yasmien Kurdi’s character Dorothy in Las Hermanas, airing every afternoon, right after Eat, Bulaga.

Aside from portraying good-natured characters, doing kontrabida and unconventional roles also excites the actor.

“Parang nabubuhayan ulit ako,” said he. “Kaya nung napunta ako nang GMA, binibigyan ako ng rom-com, ginawa akong babae, sobra akong na-e-excite (When I transferred to GMA, I was cast in rom-com and played a woman. That got me really excited.).” Three years ago, Jason took on a transgender character in Asawa Ko, Karibal Ko, a far cry from his usual boyfriend-and-husband-material roles, set in a light or heavy drama genre.

Jason and his girlfriend-beauty queen Vickie Rushton want to put up a school in the future.

“I’m happy that GMA has given me opportunities to explore what else I can do, like what I did in TOTGA (The One That Got Away),” shared he. “I even surprised myself that I could do something light that people would appreciate. Then, I have Las Hermanas. Originally, the plan was magiging parang Koreanovela yung storya namin ni Yasmien. Pero siyempre anduon pa rin kami sa makatotohanan.” That makes Jason’s afternoon drama relatable to viewers.

Aside from fulfilling his showbiz commitments, Jason is also taking up a Master’s Degree in Management, major in Public Administration at the Philippine Christian University (PCU). Since education is delivered online these days, he sees it as an opportunity to acquire more knowledge and improve his skills. Jason, a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering graduate, intends to pursue a doctorate program after. He also sees himself teaching and the latter as a legacy. According to him, Jason and his girlfriend-beauty queen Vickie Rushton want to put up a school in the future.

“Ang dami kasi nating kabataan na nawawalan ng future dahil hindi nakakapag-aral,” said he, “sabi ko sayang. Kung saka sakaling meron naman tayong ibibigay, bakit hindi natin ibibigay (If we have the means, why don’t we help the youth get educated?).” But Jason will follow the path the Lord wants him to take. “Kung ano yung plano ni Lord sa akin, dun ako,” added he. “Gusto ko lang gawin ngayon ay i-handa ang sarili ko sa mga plano niya na dalhin niya ako rito, maging ready ako.”

Like most celebrities, Jason is also busy supervising some businesses like a coffee farm in Alfonso, Cavite, which provides livelihood to members of the community.

Asked when his career did peak, Jason answered it, through a hand gesture, by showing the up and down trend of a showbiz career.

“Hangga’t nasa showbiz ka, nanduon yung peak ng career mo (For as long as you’re in showbiz, there’s the possibility for you to reach the peak of your career),” said he. “Kumbaga tityempo ka lang kung kailan ka ulit babalik (You’ll just have to be on the lookout for the right time to make a comeback).”

Jason also shared that he is not the type of actor, who wanted to easily make it big in the biz. But he considered himself lucky to have been given meaty projects. One of them is Endo, which won for him a Gawad Urian Best Actor trophy (shared with Yul Servo of Selda). “Endo, yan ang nagbigay sa akin ng pinto sa showbiz (The movie did open a door of opportunity for me in showbiz),” recalled he. “Before that, I did nothing for a year, except joining game shows. Ito yung talagang nagbukas ng pinto (ng opportunity) sa akin, I came from a reality show (Star Circle Quest). I didn’t know anything about acting, lagi pa akong na-sa-starstruck sa mga katrabaho ko. Yung Endo, yung nagsabi sa akin na ituloy mo yan (It gave me the inspiration to continue acting).”

With that, Jason knows the art of patience (waiting for the right projects) and perseverance (working hard to earn the respect of colleagues) that newbies will appreciate as they get themselves immersed in the entertainment industry.

So, what’s next for Jason, who initially wanted to do comedy, before drama beckoned him? He will definitely continue his acting career, but find the “void,” a newfound place for actors to explore interesting roles that no one tries to venture into.

“I got inspired by what Mr. Albert Martinez told me, kung may void sa showbiz, dun ka,” said Jason of a lesson he has learned from his Las Hermanas co-star, “dun ka sa void na yun, kahit mag-isa ka dun, at least andyan ka pa rin. It’s a way for you to stay long in the industry. I will always look for that void, para duon ako lagi pupwesto.” Jason added that he wants to follow in the footsteps of actors like Eddie Garcia and Albert Martinez.