




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'Hindi naging kami': John Lloyd Cruz on relationship with Bea Alonzo
John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo in a script reading in Makati last Valentine's Day 2020.
Art Fair Philippines, Ayala Land Inc., Make It Makati/Released

                     

                        

                           
'Hindi naging kami': John Lloyd Cruz on relationship with Bea Alonzo

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 30, 2021 - 11:20am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actor John Lloyd Cruz revealed that he and long-time on-screen partner Bea Alonzo never played sweet music together. 



In his podcast interview with Karen Davila, John Lloyd described Bea as special in his life. 





“Siyempre si Bea siya sa buhay ko. Special ‘yun, so it would be hard to change that,” he said.



When asked if they dated, John Lloyd replied: “Hindi naging kami.”









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)








“I don’t know. Parang mahirap yatang sagutin ‘yun… Kasi nga dahil nirerespeto ko ‘yung tao, ayaw ko naman na ikakahon ko na lang sa isang walang kabuluhang sagot para lang maitawid na,” he added. 



In the end, John Lloyd said, “If anything, natatakot akong i-label kung ano man ‘yung naging totoo between (me and Bea). Kahit ako sa sarili ko, I don’t want it to reduce into something that it’s not.”



It will be recalled that Bea revealed last April that John Lloyd was her first heartbreak. 



“I loved him. Parang hindi ko lang ma-define when exactly,” Bea said. 



“Syempre fan-ey lang ako di' ba? And when you’re a fan, you love that person. So from fan-ey ako ng ‘Tabing Ilog’ to we became a love team. At that time, it was that and then it has transitioned to syempre a crush, and then nagpapadala ka sa mga holding hands. First (cinematic and real) kiss ko siya and so parang ganon, and then of course he disappointed me. Hindi ko alam may girlfriend na pala siya,” she added.



RELATED: 'I loved him': Bea Alonzo reveals John Lloyd Cruz was her first heartbreak

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BEA ALONZO
                                                      JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hidilyn Diaz ready to take relationship to the next level with coach-boyfriend
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hidilyn Diaz ready to take relationship to the next level with coach-boyfriend


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz revealed that she's ready to take her relationship to the next level with coach and boyfriend...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Wala silang pakialam': AJ Raval on bashers, 'body-shamers'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Wala silang pakialam': AJ Raval on bashers, 'body-shamers'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress AJ Raval revealed that she’s not intimidated by bashers especially “body-shamers.” 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sana maayos pa nila': Cindy Miranda on Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla split
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Sana maayos pa nila': Cindy Miranda on Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla split


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Beauty queen-turned-actress Cindy Miranda reiterated that she’s not the reason of the breakup of celebrity couple Ajur...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Darna' to begin taping as Jane de Leon exits 'Ang Probinsyano'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Darna' to begin taping as Jane de Leon exits 'Ang Probinsyano'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
What will happen now to "CarLia"? It's one of the questions of the fanbase of Cardo and Lia when news broke out that Jane...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bela Padilla shares how she remained friends with ex-flame Neil Arce, Angel Locsin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bela Padilla shares how she remained friends with ex-flame Neil Arce, Angel Locsin


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla explained how she remained friends with ex-boyfriend Neil Arce and his fiancé Angel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Will there be a season 2 for 'He's Into Her'?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Will there be a season 2 for 'He's Into Her'?


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Is it Team Babu or Team Sensui? Bearkadas of the "He's Into Her" fandom, the writer and director of the hit highschool teen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 John Lloyd Cruz says he never left acting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Lloyd Cruz says he never left acting


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actor John Lloyd Cruz reiterated his statement that he only left ABS-CBN and not acting during his hiatus. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Shaina&rsquo;s lifestyle change amid pandemic inspires business
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Shaina’s lifestyle change amid pandemic inspires business


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Shaina Magdayao partners with her childhood friend to put up Organized Chicas, a brand selling ‘pandemic-ready,’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arra San Agustin crosses over from drama to action
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arra San Agustin crosses over from drama to action


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
As a GMA homegrown artist, Arra San Agustin wishes herself “to evolve and be flexible.” This was recently shared...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jane de Leon to begin filming for Darna series
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jane de Leon to begin filming for Darna series


                              

                                                                  By Lyka Nicart |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jane de Leon is set to leave Ang Probinsyano and will soon take flight as Darna as filming for her upcoming Mars Ravelo’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with