'Hindi naging kami': John Lloyd Cruz on relationship with Bea Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — Actor John Lloyd Cruz revealed that he and long-time on-screen partner Bea Alonzo never played sweet music together.

In his podcast interview with Karen Davila, John Lloyd described Bea as special in his life.

“Siyempre si Bea siya sa buhay ko. Special ‘yun, so it would be hard to change that,” he said.

When asked if they dated, John Lloyd replied: “Hindi naging kami.”

“I don’t know. Parang mahirap yatang sagutin ‘yun… Kasi nga dahil nirerespeto ko ‘yung tao, ayaw ko naman na ikakahon ko na lang sa isang walang kabuluhang sagot para lang maitawid na,” he added.

In the end, John Lloyd said, “If anything, natatakot akong i-label kung ano man ‘yung naging totoo between (me and Bea). Kahit ako sa sarili ko, I don’t want it to reduce into something that it’s not.”

It will be recalled that Bea revealed last April that John Lloyd was her first heartbreak.

“I loved him. Parang hindi ko lang ma-define when exactly,” Bea said.

“Syempre fan-ey lang ako di' ba? And when you’re a fan, you love that person. So from fan-ey ako ng ‘Tabing Ilog’ to we became a love team. At that time, it was that and then it has transitioned to syempre a crush, and then nagpapadala ka sa mga holding hands. First (cinematic and real) kiss ko siya and so parang ganon, and then of course he disappointed me. Hindi ko alam may girlfriend na pala siya,” she added.

