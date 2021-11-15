'Two Taylor Lautners': Taylor Lautner to marry Taylor Dome

MANILA, Philippines — “Twilight” hunk Taylor Lautner showed the giant sparkler he gave his girlfriend of three years, Taylor Dome, a registered nurse, as engagement ring.

In an Instagram post yesterday, the actor posted photos of himself and Dome in California, with his fiancée flashing her custom-made diamond bling.

“Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome You love me unconditionally. You don’t put up with my (sh**). You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever,” he said.

Last Saturday, Lautner announced that he proposed to Dome last November 11.

“11.11.2021 And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” he said in the caption of an Instagram post showing him getting down on one knee and Dome breaking into tears as he popped the question.

The pair first went public about their relationship last 2018 when Lautner posted a photo of them in “twinning” Halloween costumes.

Celebrities, such as Lautner’s “Twilight” costar Nikki Reed, congratulated the lovebirds.

“OMG, two Taylor Lautners!” actress Arielle Vandenberg commented.

Over the years, since “Twilight,” Lautner was rumored to date Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Lily Collins, Olivia Holt, Ashley Benson and Billie Lourd.

“Ahhhh congratulations!!!!” Holt commented on Lautner’s proposal post, to which he replied with, “Thanks so much, Liv!!!”