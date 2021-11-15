
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
'Two Taylor Lautners': Taylor Lautner to marry Taylor Dome
                        

                           
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 15, 2021 | 2:53pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Two Taylor Lautners': Taylor Lautner to marry Taylor Dome
Engaged couple Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome
Taylor Lautner via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — “Twilight” hunk Taylor Lautner showed the giant sparkler he gave his girlfriend of three years, Taylor Dome, a registered nurse, as engagement ring.



In an Instagram post yesterday, the actor posted photos of himself and Dome in California, with his fiancée flashing her custom-made diamond bling.





“Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome You love me unconditionally. You don’t put up with my (sh**). You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever,” he said.



Last Saturday, Lautner announced that he proposed to Dome last November 11.



 










 



“11.11.2021 And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” he said in the caption of an Instagram post showing him getting down on one knee and Dome breaking into tears as he popped the question.



 










 



The pair first went public about their relationship last 2018 when Lautner posted a photo of them in “twinning” Halloween costumes. 



Celebrities, such as Lautner’s “Twilight” costar Nikki Reed, congratulated the lovebirds.



“OMG, two Taylor Lautners!” actress Arielle Vandenberg commented.



Over the years, since “Twilight,” Lautner was rumored to date Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Lily Collins, Olivia Holt, Ashley Benson and Billie Lourd. 



“Ahhhh congratulations!!!!” Holt commented on Lautner’s proposal post, to which he replied with, “Thanks so much, Liv!!!”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CELEBRITY WEDDINGS
                                                      TAYLOR LAUTNER
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ellen Adarna's mom slept with daughter, Derek Ramsay in their wedding night
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ellen Adarna's mom slept with daughter, Derek Ramsay in their wedding night


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Model-actress Ellen Adarna revealed that her mom Meriam slept with her and husband Derek Ramsay in their wedding night.&...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Enchong Dee slapped with P1B cyber libel case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Enchong Dee slapped with P1B cyber libel case


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Drivers United for Mass Progress and Equal Rights (DUMPER) Representative Claudine Diana Bautista-Lim filed a P1-billion cyber...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mr. and Mrs. Ramsay: Derek emotional in wedding with Ellen Adarna in Bataan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mr. and Mrs. Ramsay: Derek emotional in wedding with Ellen Adarna in Bataan


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay tied the knot in a luxurious mountain resort in Bataan today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Taylor Swift's 10-minute 'All Too Well' version suggests it's about ex Jake Gyllenhaal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Taylor Swift's 10-minute 'All Too Well' version suggests it's about ex Jake Gyllenhaal


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
International music star Taylor Swift broke the internet by releasing the re-recorded edition of her 2012 album "Red" including...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kris Aquino shares details of wedding with Mel Sarmiento
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kris Aquino shares details of wedding with Mel Sarmiento


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino revealed that her upcoming wedding with Mel Sarmiento will be “tiny”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Marvel projects highlight Disney+ slate for 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marvel projects highlight Disney+ slate for 2022


                              

                                                                  By Kristofer Purnell |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With Disney+ further expanding their Asian market by launching in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan, it is highly anticipated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 M&aring;neskin: Rock music is coming back!
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Måneskin: Rock music is coming back!


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Måneskin believes that rock music is coming back.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Where goes Marvel in the multiverse  Blitz review
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Where goes Marvel in the multiverse  Blitz review


                              

                                                                  By Juaniyo Arcellana |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Word has it that a new Marvel movie is heading our way, The Eternals, representing a fine cross-section of superheroes never...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vanessa Hudgens triples the fun in The Princess Switch 3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vanessa Hudgens triples the fun in The Princess Switch 3


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
‘Tis the season for another Princess Switch. Filipino-American Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens is back for the third...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ian Veneracion, Ogie Alcasid to hold benefit concert for live event workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ian Veneracion, Ogie Alcasid to hold benefit concert for live event workers


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya artist Ian Veneracion and Ogie Alcasid led a star-studded fundraising concert to help live event workers this ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with