Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez ready for a baby

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso newlywed couple Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez revealed that they are now ready to be parents.

In a recent “24 Oras” report, the couple said they will travel abroad next year after their projects “To Have and To Hold” and “The World Between Us.”

“We honestly don’t want to delay anymore. Isa rin ’yun of course sa reasons talaga kung bakit gusto na rin naming magpakasal,” Carla said.

The couple also said that they are happy now that they are married even if there is still a pandemic.

“We’re happy that we’re finally married, may blessing na kami formally,” Carla said.

“Hindi wedding ’yung end goal, hindi ’yun ’yung finish line. It’s actually the start of another race. Sabi ko nga, I’ve been looking forward to the marriage, not the wedding,” Tom added.

Tom and Carla tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in San Juan, Batangas last October 25.

