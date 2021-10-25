



































































 




   

   









Fashion and Beauty

                        
'Mr. and Mrs. Mott': Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez get married in style

                        

                        
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
October 25, 2021 | 11:53am
                        

                        


                        
                        
'Mr. and Mrs. Mott': Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez get married in style
Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez 
Pat Dy via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso sweethearts Tom Rodriguez and Carla Abellana tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in San Juan, Batangas last Saturday.



“Mr. and Mrs. Mott,” Carla posted on Instagram.



“Flex ko lang na ikinasal ako kagabi sa isang napakagandang binibini. Officially, nabakuran ko na sa wakas!” Tom added on Instagram.



“WOOOOOOOOOOOT KASAL NA KAMI!!!!!!”



 










 










 



Carla was stunning in a pristine white lace embroidered dress by New York-based, Filipino-American designer Monique Lhuillier, while Tom was dapper in an all-black suit by internationally-acclaimed Filipino designer Francis Libiran.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





The star-studded wedding included their celebrity friends Christian Bautista, Valeen Montenegro, Iya Villania, Rafael Rosell, and of course, Carla's dad Rey "PJ" Abellana, among others.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





Early this week, the pair shared a nostalgic prenup video and photos that went viral.



The two dated for seven years and got engaged last October 2020.



Born in Subic Naval Base in Zambales to a Filipina mom and an American serviceman dad, Tom, whose real name is Bartolome Alberto Mott, migrated to the US with his family when he was 12. He lived in Arizona, then to San Francisco, where he took up Digital Animation.



Carla Angeline Reyes Abellana, meanwhile, was born in Manila by dad, actor Rey "PJ," and mom, Rea Reyes. She was the grandchild of veteran actress Delia Razon. She graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from De La Salle University.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      CARLA ABELLANA
                                                      CELEBRITY WEDDINGS
                                                      TOM RODRIGUEZ
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
