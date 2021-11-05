Lovi Poe shares behind-the-scenes snaps of Hollywood movie

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the on-going shooting of her Hollywood film “The Chelsea Cowboy.”

In her Instagram account, she posted a photo with the film’s director Ben Cookson and co-actor Alex Pettyfer.

“In between takes and snuggled between my director Ben Cookson and co-actor @alexpettyfer,” she wrote in the caption.

During her first media conference as a Kapamilya last September, Lovi revealed how she got the role in the upcoming Hollywood movie.

“One of the producers and the writer of ‘The Chelsea Cowboy’ reached out to my management and asked me to read for the part. It was as simple as that. I read for the part, forgot about it and a few weeks after, it happened,” Lovi revealed.

She also said then how she prepared for the iconic role.

“Aside from making sure I am fully aware of who I am playing, I will do my best na mabigyan ng hustisya because she’s an icon. Nagpre-prepare ako ng maayos,” she said.

“I will be playing a role with a different accent so that’s something I look forward to. Just trying to make sure that I get there prepared,” she added.

