Lovi Poe shares behind-the-scenes snaps of Hollywood movie
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 5, 2021 | 5:47pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Lovi Poe shares behind-the-scenes snaps of Hollywood movie
Lovi Poe with director Ben Cookson and co-actor Alex Pettyfer. 
Lovi Poe via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the on-going shooting of her Hollywood film “The Chelsea Cowboy.”



In her Instagram account, she posted a photo with the film’s director Ben Cookson and co-actor Alex Pettyfer. 



“In between takes and snuggled between my director Ben Cookson and co-actor @alexpettyfer,” she wrote in the caption. 



During her first media conference as a Kapamilya last September, Lovi revealed how she got the role in the upcoming Hollywood movie.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Lovi Poe (@lovipoe)








 



“One of the producers and the writer of ‘The Chelsea Cowboy’ reached out to my management and asked me to read for the part. It was as simple as that. I read for the part, forgot about it and a few weeks after, it happened,” Lovi revealed. 



She also said then how she prepared for the iconic role. 



“Aside from making sure I am fully aware of who I am playing, I will do my best na mabigyan ng hustisya because she’s an icon. Nagpre-prepare ako ng maayos,” she said. 



“I will be playing a role with a different accent so that’s something I look forward to. Just trying to make sure that I get there prepared,” she added.



RELATED: Lovi Poe reveals how she got role in Hollywood movie 'The Chelsea Cowboy'

 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

