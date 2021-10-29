Miss Universe 2021 sets date in Israel; Gal Gadot appearance wished for by fansÂ 

Miss Universe 2021 sets date in Israel; Gal Gadot appearance wished for by fans

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe organization, through its social media pages, has finally set the date of its final show in Eilat, Israel on December 12.

Even with the non-participation of Laos and Malaysia in the mid-December pageant, new territories like the United Arab Emirates and Morocco will take their places. In a statement, the Miss Universe Organization said it will reveal its complete line-up of entrants in November.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Embassy in the Philippines invited Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez to an intimate luncheon at the Noor Manila. Hosted by His Excellency Ilan Fluss, together with Charge d'Affaires Nir Balzam, the noontime repast was also graced by MUPH national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee, creative director Jonas Gaffud, style council head Albert Andrada, and director of communications Voltaire Tayag.

The Israeli Embassy in Manila wanted to introduce Israeli cuisine to Beatrice. It was also a nice gesture of the embassy in strengthening ties with the Philippines, with whom they have established very strong diplomatic relations.

International pop star Noa Kirel will be performing during the coronation night in the coastal city of Eilat.

Rina Messinger won the Miss Universe crown for Israel in 1976. And the most famous personality to have represent the country was Hollywood star Gal Gadot who competed at the 2004 edition. It is wished for by some fans that Gadot would also make a special appearance for the 2021 pageant in her home country.

When ticking your calendars and reminders, please be guided that the 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) is US time on December 12. That's 2 a.m., December 13, Israel time and 7 a.m. in Philippine time. Stay tuned!