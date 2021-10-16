'The end is coming': Netflix releases 'Money Heist' part 5 volume 2 teaser

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix released the first teaser of “Money Heist” Part 5 Volume 2 on different social media sites.

In the 40-second video, The Professor played by Alvaro Morte vowed that he won’t let anyone die in the heist after Tokyo played by Urusla Corbero died in the last episode.

“In the last few hours, I have lost some very important people, and I am not going to let anyone else die for this heist,” The Professor assured.

With Tokyo dead, the remaining characters are wounded and still inside the Bank of Spain.

The volume two of “Money Heist” Part 5 will be released globally on December 3. The five final episodes will mark the end of the heist.