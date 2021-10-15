
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Andrew E. gets deep about life
                        

                           
Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
October 15, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Andrew E. gets deep about life
'The best thing you can do to your problem is to embrace it… (the problem) will make you sharp, strong and sturdy.’
STAR /  File
                        

                        
Andrew E. may be known for his comedic roles in films, as well as naughty and hilarious lyrics in his songs, but the rapper-comedian is a serious person in real life.



He talked about his life mantra and how he would handle problems during a virtual press conference for his latest film Shoot! Shoot! Di Kita Titigilan! under Vivamax.



Despite him being hospitalized before the pandemic, he was still thankful for all the things that he’s been through. He follows the mantra, “Always give thanks to the Lord.”



In a separate press conference, he was asked if he got depressed during these extraordinary times. His answer was in the negative. “Why? Because busy ako na tinataguyod ko yung sarili ko, yung kalusugan ko because na-ospital ako even before pandemic. Kaya imaginin mo kung iniisip ko yung sarili ko na magpagaling, ba’t pa ko mag-iisip ng pandemic?” shared Andrew.



He’d rather put his focus on his health to recover for his family and make a living.



“The best thing you can do to your problem is to embrace it,” said Andrew when asked about how he handles tough situations.



“Your problem, the moment na niyapos mo at natuto mong yapusin, ‘yan ang magpapatalas sa’yo sa buhay. Yan ang magpapatibay sa’yo hanggang sa lalo kang maging mature. You will be so sharp. You will be so strong. You will be so sturdy,” he added.



At the same time, he was able to apply the saying, “Problematize your problem like time.” “Ibig sabihin ang problema mo sa alas dose ng gabi, ‘wag mong problemahin sa alas onse ng umaga. Problemahin mo siya sa alas dose ng gabi….So you can dedicate yourself to things you must do and sasapulin mo lang ang problema kapag kailangan mo na siyang sapulin. So nakakagawa ka. Unlike if you think about your problems the whole time, you can’t do anything else.”



Meanwhile, Andrew, who rose to fame in the ‘90s, also shared his memorable experiences back in the day when he was paired with A-list stars such as Sharon Cuneta and Maricel Soriano.



“Ang dalawang stars na yan ang nagbigay ng dalawang kinang, tuldok at nagbigay ng total prism sa pangalang Andrew E. Yun po ang nagpatibay sa akin sa ‘90s. Nagpatibay sa pangalan ko dahil sa pag-pair nila sa akin at pagbigay ng kanilang biggest talent of all and to share it,” reminisced Andrew.



He continued, “Napakaraming artista din by that time ang namamayagpag kaya isa ako sa mga kulelat din. Kaya kung naibigay sa akin yung chance na ‘yun, Sharon Cuneta and Maricel Soriano, two of the biggest stars at that time up until now. Believe me when I tell you, their names are still in the hearts and minds of people, ayun po ay total achievement po sa isang Andrew E.”



In his latest film Shoot! Shoot! Di Kita Titigilan!, which is streaming on Vivamax, he plays Jack, a small-town guy, whose ultimate dream is to become an actor.



As per synopsis, Jack finally gets chosen to play the role of an heir to his wealthy relative, after countless auditions. While rehearsing his lines, his neighbor hears him talking about inheriting $100B. Jack’s misadventures start when word spreads around town that he’s now a billionaire. He suddenly gets lucky with girls who just want his “money,” but he also gets in trouble with the wrong people.



Directed by Al Tantay, Shoot! Shoot! Di Kita Titigilan! was based on Andrew’s original song released years ago but became a recent hit on TikTok. His leading ladies are sexy stars AJ Raval and Sunshine Guimary.



AJ had this to say about her co-actor: “Kay Kuya Andrew, marami siyang knowledge na natuturo at nasha-share sa akin. At the same time, meron akong partner, meron akong kuya, meron akong tatay.”



She also revealed how caring Andrew was on set and added, “Maraming akong natutunan about sa buhay sa mga kuwento niya. Hindi man siya nag-a-advice ng direct sa’yo, pero pag nagku-kwento siya, may matututunan ka.”



Sunshine liked to be paired up again with Andrew because he is “kind” and he “always shares ideas.” “Napaka-importante sa akin yun. Magtulungan kayo bilang artista. And napaka-galante niyan, guys. Namimigay.”



He may seem “naughty” because of the roles he portrayed in movies and his music style, but he is not at all.



“‘Pag makakasama mo ako sa isang lugar or sa isang pagkakataon, maybe ang naughty lang sa akin eh yung mind. But my lips and my actions, actuations and all that, mga kilos at galaw, hindi po ako ganun. Mind you, pagmakikilala niyo po ako ng lubusan at tahasan, pag nakakasama niyo ako, and that entails the truth coming from my leading ladies na kapag nakakasama nila ako sa set, hindi po ako ganun,” clarified Andrew.



In fact, he is a shy type. “Pumapasok ngayon sa mindset mo na maybe ganun ako dahil rapper ako, hindi po. Sa pagiging rapper ko lang po yun, pero sa pagkatao po, tunay, mahiyain po ako. Mukha lang po ako makapal ang mukha  pero mahiyain po ako (laughs).”



Given his humble beginnings, Andrew said his biggest lesson is to appreciate those people around you and who have helped you, especially during your lowest moments. “Kung sino yung mga nakakatulong sa’yo nung araw, nung walang-wala ka pa, dapat yun din ang taong una mong nililingon nung nagkaroon ka na. Kasi po may kasabihan na kung sino yung taong na-meet mo, nung ikaw ay papa-akyat sa tagumpay, yun din naman ang ma-me-meet mo ‘pag pababa na ang tagumpay na meron ka,” said he.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANDREW
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I am a Filipina': Victoria Vincent turns down offer to be Miss New Zealand for Miss Universe 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I am a Filipina': Victoria Vincent turns down offer to be Miss New Zealand for Miss Universe 2021


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Victoria Velasquez Vincent, Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2021 Charity, revealed that she was offered to become Miss Universe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Ang sarap kayang mawasak ang puso': Julia Barretto advises not to lose faith in love
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Ang sarap kayang mawasak ang puso': Julia Barretto advises not to lose faith in love


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actress Julia Barretto shared an advice to people who lost their faith to love. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Gusto ko lang maging masaya siya': Kylie Padilla reacts to Aljur Abrenica allegedly dating AJ Raval
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Gusto ko lang maging masaya siya': Kylie Padilla reacts to Aljur Abrenica allegedly dating AJ Raval


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla reacted on reports claiming that her former husband Aljur Abrenica is dating sexy actress AJ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marco Gumabao still won't admit real score with Ivana Alawi
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marco Gumabao still won't admit real score with Ivana Alawi


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor Marco Gumabao neither confirmed nor denied that he and sexy actress Ivana Alawi are now in a relationship. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In Photos: Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay '90s-themed full prenup photoshoot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In Photos: Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay '90s-themed full prenup photoshoot


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay released their full prenuptial photoshoot.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: New exhibit gives peek of life on Mars
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: New exhibit gives peek of life on Mars


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
The interactive exhibits and play areas aim to engage the imagination and curiosity of toddlers and young kids.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Boyce Avenue, Moira live at the Big Dome
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Boyce Avenue, Moira live at the Big Dome


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
One of the biggest independent bands in the world – Boyce Avenue, are coming to Manila for a concert on June 1 at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am composer nominated at Tony Awards 2018
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am composer nominated at Tony Awards 2018


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-American composer Robert Lopez and wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez were nominated for Best Original Score at the 72nd...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: 7 Labor Day heroes that inspire
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: 7 Labor Day heroes that inspire


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
In honor of Labor Day, check out the following ordinary individuals who have accomplished extraordinary feats in roads less...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am stunt coordinator on working with Ryan Reynolds in &lsquo;Deadpool 2&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am stunt coordinator on working with Ryan Reynolds in ‘Deadpool 2’


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
A Filipino-American martial artist, who also serves as stunt coordinator in “Deadpool 2,” said that the movie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Avengers: Infinity War' now 'all-time biggest grossing movie' in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Avengers: Infinity War' now 'all-time biggest grossing movie' in the Philippines


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” claims to continue to make history at the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with