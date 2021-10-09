
































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
Neri Naig, Chito Miranda welcome 2nd son
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 9, 2021 | 10:20am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Neri Naig, Chito Miranda welcome 2nd son
Neri Naig with her newborn Cash
Chito Miranda via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Neri Naig gave birth to her second son with husband Chito Miranda on Friday. 



In his Instagram account, the Parokya ni Edgar frontman posted a photo of Neri with their newborn Manuel Alfonso. 



"Meet Manuel Alfonso Miranda aka Cash," Chito wrote in the caption. 



Celebrities such as Iya Villania, Arci Munoz, Kaye Abad, Bubbles Paraiso, Melissa Ricks, to name a few, congratulated Chito and Neri for their newborn. 










Neri announced her pregnancy last May. 



The couple welcomed their first son in November 2016. They will celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary in December.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

