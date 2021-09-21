Kim Chiu petitioned to be removed from 'It's Showtime' over 'cheating' remarks

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Chiu trended yesterday after videos surfaced showing her commenting about cheating in separate episodes of noontime show "It's Showtime."

Netizens reuploaded the clips, while an Internet user petitioned to remove the actress as one of the show's hosts.

"Baka magchi-cheat kung hindi siya naging masaya?" the actress was seen remarking on one of the videos.

One of the videos showed the segment "Reina ng Tahanan," wherein guests shared their stories while the hosts, including Kim and Vice Ganda, take turns in asking questions and giving their insights.

Vice Ganda seemed surprised by Kim's remark. "Ano, ano?" he said.

"Baka, ano, bubukas 'yung mundo ng cheating kung hindi siya masaya sa partner niya," Kim clarified.

Her co-host butted in and contradicted her statement.

"Again, Kim Chiu, there's no acceptable reason for cheating. Masaya ka or hindi ka masaya, walang kaso 'yun to cheat. Hindi ka maabswelto dun. 'Eh kasi 'di siya masaya.' Kaya abswelto. Walang gano'n, Kim," Vice Ganda reminded Kim.

Kim was heard uttering, "yeah, that's bad" in between Vice's last comment.

Netizen @exiletosaturn put up the petition against Kim and reposted the said video.

petition for showtime to remove kim chiu from the show https://t.co/k0oGGjItv6 — ellie ?? (@exiletosaturn) September 20, 2021

the op deleted the the tweet so here’s the video for thos who are asking pic.twitter.com/78NaTHgIJj — ellie ?? (@exiletosaturn) September 20, 2021

A netizen accused the actress of "internalized misogyny" while there were others who came to her defense.

"Bumaba siguro tingin ni Kim sa sarili nya (na hindi nya napasaya ex nya kaya nagloko) noong naloko sya nung ex nyang cheater. She's damaged kaya pumangit perception nya sa bagay na ito," wrote @silentrocker09.

Bumaba siguro tingin ni Kim sa sarili nya (na hindi nya napasaya ex nya kaya nagloko) noong naloko sya nung ex nyang cheater. She's damaged kaya pumangit perception nya sa bagay na ito. — Tinang (@Silentrocker09) September 20, 2021

In an earlier video featuring Kim, Vice Ganda and another contestant can be seen talking about who should be blamed when cheating occurs.

The contestant shared about being cheated by her live-in partner. Vice Ganda remarked that her partner was no good since he cheated on her with another woman when he is already with her.

ok saw this on tiktok. hello kim chiu napaka-problematic ng chika mo dito. anlala sis ‘wag ganern. pilit na pilit at dinadaan pa sa pa-funny para lowkey mysogynist lang kalerks ???? sana i-enlighten mo sarili mo after this pic.twitter.com/amPdWAWc7B — kaloy ?????‍????????? #StopTheKillingsPH (@mrbotels) June 28, 2021

"Minsan nasa babae din. Nasa tamang harot din lang yan. Kasi ang lalaki, mahina," remarked Kim, which prompted Vice to say, "Huh?"

Kim continued, "Oo, marupok. Mahina, marupok sa harot na tinatawag."

Vice Ganda threw back the question by asking if the blame lie on the other woman. The contestant said yes and Kim agreed.

Vice Ganda disagreed.

"Hindi. Pareho. Hindi mo pwede isisi doon lang sa malandi. It takes two to tango. Hindi makakasayaw 'yan kung walang partner. 'Di ba?" he said. Kim agreed with him by saying, "sabagay."

"Ang nangloko nga sa'yo hindi 'yung babae kasi wala naman siyang obligasyon sa'yo e. Wala siyang pinangako sa'yo. Wala kayong usapan. Ang may obligasyon sa'yo 'yung lalake kasi kayo ang may unawaan 'di ba? Hindi mo partner 'yung babae," Vice Ganda pointed out.

Kim immediately asked why would the other woman would go to the house of the man. This prompted Vice to ask her why she would blame the other woman's decision to visit the man's house.

"Malay mo nagpumilit 'yung babae. 'Hindi kailangan kong pumasok,'" Kim remarked.

Vice Ganda asked if the other woman insisted. The contestant said she does not know. She just saw the other woman in their house after she came home from work.



"Kaya nga. Pareho sila. Dalawa silang may kasalanan sa'yo. Kaya nagtataka ako. Kumbaga sa krimen, bakit isa ang merong liability? Bakit isa lang ang may accountability? Dalawa silang may accountability. Kumbaga sa asunto, dalawa sila dapat na makukulong doon," Vice Ganda said.

Because of these videos, "Kim Chiu" was among Twitter's top trending topics yesterday.