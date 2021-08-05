




































































 




   







   















Miss World Philippines 2021 moves coronation date indefinitely
Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates with MWP national director Arnold L. Vegafria (center)
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

                     

                        

                           
Miss World Philippines 2021 moves coronation date indefinitely

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - August 5, 2021 - 5:45pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World-Philippines organization, in an Instagram post, informed pageant fans and followers that "in accordance with the government and IATF's new mandate for stricter ECQ restrictions in the NCR from Aug 6-20 due to the alarming upsurge of Covid-19 cases caused by the Delta variant, the Miss World-Philippines organization has decided to postpone its coronation night indefinitely until further notice."



In its Fast Track challenges, the frontrunners dominated and occupied most of the finalist spots.



Emmanuelle Vera of Taguig City leads the pack with at least five secured finalist positions in the Sports, Talent, Top Model, Beach Body and Head-to-Head challenges.



The Head-to-Head Challenge paired all the candidates in a friendly debate, wherein each of them chose a side in a given problem or scenario. They were then given 30 seconds to compose their thoughts and thereafter delivered their arguments for two minutes. A rebuttal of one minute allowed the girls to close their arguments.



The final five contenders were Joy Barcoma (Mandaluyong City), Ganiel Krishnan (Kawit, Cavite), Emmanuelle Vera (Taguig City), as well as Shaila Rebortera and Tracy Maureen Perez, both from Cebu City. The five fought, further, in an extemporaneous speaking round and the two remaining finalists were Emanuelle Vera and Tracy Maureen Perez. All the candidates have to be lauded not only for their communication skills but also on how knowledgeable they all were in the topics asked.



Following Emmanuelle Vera's standing in the challenges is Tracy Maureen Perez who stood out in the Top Model, Beach Beauy, National Costume and Head-to-Head challenges.



Ganiel Krishnan stood out in the Beach Beauty, Top Model and National Costume categories.



Kathleen Paton (Aklan) shone in the Beach Beauty and Top Model challenges.



Asha Gutierrez (Taguig City) clinched spots in the Beach Beauty and National Costume challenges.



Trisha Martinez (Pila, Laguna) did well in the Top Model and Beach Beauty challenges.



Andrea Sulangi (Morong, Bataan) breezed through the National Costume and Beach Beauty challenges with flying colors.



The Miss Supranational Philippines winner also excelled in the Top Model, National Costume, and Beach Beauty challenges prior to her crowning moment. She left for Poland last August 3, with Mr. Supranational Philippines appointee John Edgar Adajar in time for the pre-pageant activities.



Michelle Arceo (Quezon City) got the judges' approval in the Talent and Beach Body categories.



Janelle Lewis (Angeles, Pampanga) sizzled in both Top Model and Beach Beauty challenges.



Sade Nicha (Muntinlupa City) also aced the Talent and Beach Beauty categories.



The other Fast Track Events that were competed in were the Charity by Treviant, Goodwill, Beauty with a Purpose, and Multimedia challenges. All the winners of the Fast Track challenges will automatically secure a spot in the Top 25.



Catch the coronation night of the Miss World-Philippines 2021 in its live stream on the KTX, iFlix, WeTV, and Globe Upstream platforms, locally, and the TFC iPTV for overseas Filipino communities, or the public nationwide broadcast with GMA-7's Rainbow network.



