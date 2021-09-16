'48 hours nasa ambulance': 'Pusong Bato' hitmaker's niece lambasts 40+ hospitals that allegedly rejected singer

MANILA, Philippines — The niece of “Pusong Bato” singer-composer Renee “Alon” dela Rosa lambasted doctors and hospitals who rejected her uncle, who eventually died.

In a now deleted Facebook post, Nadsla dela Rosa said Renee was in the ambulance for almost 48 hours and was reportedly rejected by more than 30 hospitals even when he tested negative for COVID-19.

"In behalf of delarosa family grabe ginawa ng mga hayop na doctor at hospitals na tumanggi sa tito ko Renee Alon grabe grabe!” Nadsla said.

"In short napaka worst almost 48hrs nasa byahe at ambulance? Almost 30+hospitals napuntahan Walang kahit first aid sa lahat? Given na yung punuan pero yung tatanggihan na parang aso lang at kung mag judge na mamamatay na? Seryoso!!!?? P*tang ina nyo (negative sa antigen) gusto nyo positive parin?” she added.

She also showed videos and other recordings documenting the alleged rejections from different hospitals.

"Grabe nangyari pero pag patay na lalapit kayo para san? Pera? So ending natanggap nyo nung patay na? God bless nalang sa mga family nyo sana wag maranasan. Hindi pa naupload ibang video pano makipagusap mga hayop na doctor di makatarungan mga reason at sagot nyo ! P*tangina nyo!! dami namin gusto sabihin kita kita nalang,” she said.

"Pag pera na asikaso na ?(emergency room)? eh nasa gilid lang galing! PLEASE SPREAD #raffytulfoinaction REST IN PARADISE TITO," she added.

Renee died yesterday at the Novaliches District Hospital due to respiratory complications. He was 61.

RELATED: 'Pusong Bato' hitmaker dies after reportedly rejected by 32 hospitals