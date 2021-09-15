




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
'Pusong Bato' hitmaker dies after reportedly rejected by 32 hospitals
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 15, 2021 | 7:53pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Pusong Bato' hitmaker dies after reportedly rejected by 32 hospitals
Renee "Alon" dela Rosa singing his hit song "Pusong Bato."
Screengrab from 'Wowowin' Youtube channel 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The singer-composer of the Original Pilipino Music hit song “Pusong Bato” died due to respiratory complications. 



Renee "Alon" dela Rosa died earlier today at the Novaliches District Hospital. He was 61. 



His wife Raquel Hernandez told ABS-CBN in an interview that they are still awaiting for the results of his COVID-19 test. She also said that her husband was rushed to at least 30 hospitals, but they were turned away because of overcapacity. 



“Naka-oxygen siya dahil may oxygen tank kami. Hindi namin matanggap na hindi siya nabigyan ng first aid man lang o dextrose," Raquel said. 



Renee’s friend Lito Camo said on the show "Tutok to Win sa Wowowin" earlier today that he talked to his friend before he was rushed to the hospital. 



"Nagulat na lang ako dahil tumawag siya sa akin, nag-video call siya kahapon. Then nakita ko na hinang-hina siya," he said. 



The show’s host Willie Revillame said that the lack in hospital beds is one of the country's worst problems during the pandemic. 



"Talaga hong 32 ospital po ang pinuntahan. Talaga hong hindi dahil sa hindi siya tinanggap. Punong-puno po ang ospital hanggang sa emergency room, lahat po. Napakasakit po ng nangyayaring ito, ang nangyayari sa ating lahat," Willie said. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PUSONG BATO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Toni Gonzaga called out for Bongbong Marcos interview
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Toni Gonzaga called out for Bongbong Marcos interview


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Social media users called out Kapamilya actress Toni Gonzaga after her interview with politician Bongbong Marcos on her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Does Yen Santos have a child? Talent manager Ogie Diaz speaks up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Does Yen Santos have a child? Talent manager Ogie Diaz speaks up


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Host and talent manager Ogie Diaz shut down rumors that Yen Santos already has a child. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'You were so great': 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho praises Dennis Trillo, 'On The Job' gets Venice Film Fest standing ovation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'You were so great': 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho praises Dennis Trillo, 'On The Job' gets Venice Film Fest standing ovation


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino actor Dennis Trillo earned praises from Grammy-, Emmy- and Tony-winning actress Cynthia Erivo and Oscar-winning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LJ Reyes focuses more on business after Paolo Contis apology
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LJ Reyes focuses more on business after Paolo Contis apology


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress LJ Reyes didn't react on ex-partner Paolo Contis' statement and instead focused on her business. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Brosas learns her lesson the hard way
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Brosas learns her lesson the hard way


                              

                                                                  By Bot  Glorioso |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
K Brosas expressed sadness over the turnout of events concerning her dream house and the fact that she has to learn some lessons...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Mother figure': Lolit Solis reveals Yen Santos' real score with Paolo Contis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Mother figure': Lolit Solis reveals Yen Santos' real score with Paolo Contis


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Veteran columnist Lolit Solis claimed that Yen Santos is a mother figure to Paolo Contis that’s why the actor called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Free concert every day': Rico Blanco open to join 'Pinoy Big Brother'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Free concert every day': Rico Blanco open to join 'Pinoy Big Brother'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Original Pilipino Music icon Rico Blanco revealed that he is open to join ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Zambales bows out of Miss Universe Philippines&nbsp;2021 race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Zambales bows out of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 race


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Just when the official candidates were beginning their lock-in, Joanna Marie Rabe of Zambales has taken herself out of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ursula Corbero: Being Money Heist's Tokyo changed me at every level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ursula Corbero: Being Money Heist's Tokyo changed me at every level


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The end has begun for Netflix’s wildly popular series Money Heist. The first half or Volume 1 of the final season is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Canadian rapper bbno$ on how music enhances gaming experience
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Canadian rapper bbno$ on how music enhances gaming experience


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
bbno$ on allowing his music to be used for free in the gaming world and streams: ‘At the end of the day, if they like...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with