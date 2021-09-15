'Pusong Bato' hitmaker dies after reportedly rejected by 32 hospitals

MANILA, Philippines — The singer-composer of the Original Pilipino Music hit song “Pusong Bato” died due to respiratory complications.

Renee "Alon" dela Rosa died earlier today at the Novaliches District Hospital. He was 61.

His wife Raquel Hernandez told ABS-CBN in an interview that they are still awaiting for the results of his COVID-19 test. She also said that her husband was rushed to at least 30 hospitals, but they were turned away because of overcapacity.

“Naka-oxygen siya dahil may oxygen tank kami. Hindi namin matanggap na hindi siya nabigyan ng first aid man lang o dextrose," Raquel said.

Renee’s friend Lito Camo said on the show "Tutok to Win sa Wowowin" earlier today that he talked to his friend before he was rushed to the hospital.

"Nagulat na lang ako dahil tumawag siya sa akin, nag-video call siya kahapon. Then nakita ko na hinang-hina siya," he said.

The show’s host Willie Revillame said that the lack in hospital beds is one of the country's worst problems during the pandemic.

"Talaga hong 32 ospital po ang pinuntahan. Talaga hong hindi dahil sa hindi siya tinanggap. Punong-puno po ang ospital hanggang sa emergency room, lahat po. Napakasakit po ng nangyayaring ito, ang nangyayari sa ating lahat," Willie said.