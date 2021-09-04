Gerald Anderson shows support to health workers, urges gov't to give what they need

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson expressed his support to health workers as he asked the government to give what they need.

During the virtual press conference of his teleserye “Init Sa Magdamag,” Gerald said health workers should be pampered because of their work this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ito talaga yung time na talagang dapat alagaan sila, ibigay sa kanila kung ano yung dapat at kung ano yung kailangan nila because mentally, physically sobrang hirap ng sitwasyon nila,” Gerald said.

He also compared his job as a celebrity to the hardwork of health workers.

“Non-stop eh. Pataas nang pataas yung mga cases natin. Napupuno yung mga hospital. Kung kami nga na mga artista, napapagod din kami sa taping namin. Pero sa gabi, nakakauwi kami sa kwarto namin, nakaka-shower kami after ng taping. Nanunuod kami ng TV, natutulog. ‘Di ba. Itong mga ‘to hindi gano’n ang sitwasyon nila,” he said.

“So let’s be more respectable. Sana, sana kung ano man yung hinihingi ng medical workers natin, sana ibigay kasi talagang deserve na deserve. I think more than anything, I think yung mga nurse talaga, sila yung mga sundalo natin ngayon. Sana alagaan natin sila,” he added.