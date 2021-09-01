




































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
'Paalam, aming Mahal': Celebrities, netizens mourn comedian's passing
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 1, 2021 | 4:26pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Paalam, aming Mahal': Celebrities, netizens mourn comedian's passing
Kapuso love team Ken Chan and Rita Daniela with Mahal
Ken Chan via Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities mourn the death of comedienne Noemi Tesorero, popularly known as Mahal. 



Mahal passed away yesterday Tuesday. She was 46. She died in a Batangas hospital and tested positive for COVID-19.



Internet users mourned for the comedian's death, with the hashtag "RIP Mahal" topping Twitter's trends list yesterday.



Celebrities such as Jerald Napoles, Ken Chan, Kiray Celis and Benjamin Alves took to their social media account to pay tribute to the comedienne. 



"Ate Mahal… I will miss your laugh and your aura sa set: wala kang moment, kahit late na or pagod na tayo, na di ka nakasmile," Benjamin wrote. 



 






 



Jerald described Mahal as an iconic celebrity in the showbiz industry. 



“REST IN PEACE sa isa sa mga iconic celebrity na nagpatawa sa atin mula bata pa tayo. Paalam Noeme 'MAHAL' Tesorero," Jerald wrote. 



 






 



Kiray and Ken, meanwhile posted photos of Mahal in their Facebook account. 



 






