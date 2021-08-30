Eduard BaÃ±ez wants to resume showbiz career in Philippines

Eduard Bañez wants to resume showbiz career in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Singing is not in the genes of erstwhile Star Magic Batch 15 member Eduard Bañez. He is not banking on any strong showbiz pedigree. Not one among his family members is musically-inclined. Neither is he doing it for the money, as well.

“I’m the only one in the family who pursued this field,” says Eduard about his music venture. “I do this for the soul and it’s my passion.”

Apparently, Eduard was to entertainment born. He started singing at an early age of five. However, it wasn’t until he was 17 years old when he decided to pursue a musical career. His rendition of Sharon Cuneta’s Kahit Maputi Na ang Buhok Ko, penned by Rey Valera, generated over 120,000 views on YouTube then.

Eduard had a taste of what it was like to be in the spotlight. He was launched into the local entertainment scene in 2006 as a member of Star Magic Batch 15. His notable batchmates were Megan Young (who later became Miss World 2013), Bela Padilla and Jessy Mendiola.

Subsequently, Eduard went into newscasting and worked with Net25. He was later given a chance to co-anchor a tele-radio show with singer-comedian Arnell Ignacio on Radyo Singko 92.3 News FM. Fortunately, Eduard also managed to pursue his undergraduate nursing course at the New Era University then.

However, Eduard’s family eventually migrated to the US that prompted him to pack his bags and leave Manila. “I went to the US because my family migrated here in 2015,” shares Eduard. “I joined them and also moved here.”

He worked in the US West Coast, where his family is also based. In California, he had an opportunity to work with Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber in the music video, I Don’t Care.

Then, Eduard also relished the opportunity of working with Sia and her team for the music video, Chandelier. They used a lot of antique furniture from Africa for the shoot.

He was so honored to have worked with Sia, that he intends to bring the artist to perform in Manila. However, that is set to happen when the pandemic tapers off and entertainment performances return to normal.

Eduard even expressed his plan to release a single for Sia and other international artists, like R&B, pop and soul singer-songwriter Cassie Ventura, in the near future.

Undaunted in pursuing his Hollywood dream, Eduard started with his small breakthrough, but he intends to continue until he makes his mark.

While in the US, Eduard had the chance to pursue his studies in political arts and media history at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA).

In the meantime, Eduard remains career-driven. He has been busy with an upcoming sitcom for the children’s cable network, Nickelodeon. He also has a regular job at the popular California theme park, Six Flags, best known for the largest roller coasters in the world.

“I actually want to go back to the Philippines, but I’m still waiting for this pandemic to be over,” Eduard declares. “The last time I was in Manila was in February this year. I felt so bored when I was put in quarantine for two weeks. Alone in the hotel, doing nothing. I hate being unproductive.”

Among the artists whom Edward admires are Mariah Carey and Boyz 2 Men. In the local front, Eduard likes Nina.

Resuming his showbiz career in Manila has not been totally scratched from Eduard’s plans. He intends to pick up from where he left off by the time he returns here and resumes his showbiz career.

“Whatever destiny has for me, I will not stop chasing my dreams,” says Eduard. “It’s never too late if you do the things you love because it’s your passion. I believe there’s nothing wrong with doing what you love.”