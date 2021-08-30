




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Eduard Bañez wants to resume showbiz career in Philippines
                        

                           
Leah C. Salterio - The Philippine Star
August 30, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Eduard BaÃ±ez wants to resume showbiz career in Philippines
Eduard was launched into the local entertainment scene in 2006 as a member of Star Magic Batch 15. His notable batchmates were Megan Young (who later became Miss World 2013), Bela Padilla and Jessy Mendiola.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Singing is not in the genes of erstwhile Star Magic Batch 15 member Eduard Bañez. He is not banking on any strong showbiz pedigree. Not one among his family members is musically-inclined. Neither is he doing it for the money, as well.



“I’m the only one in the family who pursued this field,” says Eduard about his music venture. “I do this for the soul and it’s my passion.”



Apparently, Eduard was to entertainment born. He started singing at an early age of five. However, it wasn’t until he was 17 years old when he decided to pursue a musical career. His rendition of Sharon Cuneta’s Kahit Maputi Na ang Buhok Ko, penned by Rey Valera, generated over 120,000 views on YouTube then.



Eduard had a taste of what it was like to be in the spotlight. He was launched into the local entertainment scene in 2006 as a member of Star Magic Batch 15. His notable batchmates were Megan Young (who later became Miss World 2013), Bela Padilla and Jessy Mendiola.



Subsequently, Eduard went into newscasting and worked with Net25. He was later given a chance to co-anchor a tele-radio show with singer-comedian Arnell Ignacio on Radyo Singko 92.3 News FM. Fortunately, Eduard also managed to pursue his undergraduate nursing course at the New Era University then.



However, Eduard’s family eventually migrated to the US that prompted him to pack his bags and leave Manila. “I went to the US because my family migrated here in 2015,” shares Eduard. “I joined them and also moved here.”



He worked in the US West Coast, where his family is also based. In California, he had an opportunity to work with Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber in the music video, I Don’t Care.



Then, Eduard also relished the opportunity of working with Sia and her team for the music video, Chandelier. They used a lot of antique furniture from Africa for the shoot.



He was so honored to have worked with Sia, that he intends to bring the artist to perform in Manila. However, that is set to happen when the pandemic tapers off and entertainment performances return to normal.






Eduard even expressed his plan to release a single for Sia and other international artists, like R&B, pop and soul singer-songwriter Cassie Ventura, in the near future.



Undaunted in pursuing his Hollywood dream, Eduard started with his small breakthrough, but he intends to continue until he makes his mark.



While in the US, Eduard had the chance to pursue his studies in political arts and media history at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA).



In the meantime, Eduard remains career-driven. He has been busy with an upcoming sitcom for the children’s cable network, Nickelodeon. He also has a regular job at the popular California theme park, Six Flags, best known for the largest roller coasters in the world.



“I actually want to go back to the Philippines, but I’m still waiting for this pandemic to be over,” Eduard declares. “The last time I was in Manila was in February this year. I felt so bored when I was put in quarantine for two weeks. Alone in the hotel, doing nothing. I hate being unproductive.”



Among the artists whom Edward admires are Mariah Carey and Boyz 2 Men. In the local front, Eduard likes Nina.



Resuming his showbiz career in Manila has not been totally scratched from Eduard’s plans. He intends to pick up from where he left off by the time he returns here and resumes his showbiz career.



“Whatever destiny has for me, I will not stop chasing my dreams,” says Eduard. “It’s never too late if you do the things you love because it’s your passion. I believe there’s nothing wrong with doing what you love.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      STAR MAGIC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bea Alonzo reacts to Gerald Anderson&rsquo;s apology, Janus del Prado&rsquo;s tirade to 'G'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bea Alonzo reacts to Gerald Anderson’s apology, Janus del Prado’s tirade to 'G'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo reacted to ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson’s interview asking for forgiveness. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I may not be the first...': What Sharifa Akeel told Toto Mangudadatu at their wedding
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I may not be the first...': What Sharifa Akeel told Toto Mangudadatu at their wedding


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
It took a quarter of a century, after Michelle Aldana won the Miss Asia Pacific International title in 1994, before the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mikael weighs in on BIR order to tax YouTubers, influencers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mikael weighs in on BIR order to tax YouTubers, influencers


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
‘If that’s what the government requires and there are taxes to be paid, kasi nagiging negosyo na rin siya, then...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janus del Prado spills more tea on 'miracle' between 'G,' 'P'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janus del Prado spills more tea on 'miracle' between 'G,' 'P'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor Janus del Prado revealed that he defended G to her friend Bea Alonzo back then on the issue between G and P on the shooting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sa lahat ng mga tumangkad': Maui Taylor not offended by rude comments
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Sa lahat ng mga tumangkad': Maui Taylor not offended by rude comments


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sexy actress Maui Taylor revealed that she is not offended by rude people who are opening up about their desire to ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Set healthy boundaries': Life coach Myke Celis tells celebrities experiencing social media anxiety
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Set healthy boundaries': Life coach Myke Celis tells celebrities experiencing social media anxiety


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity life coach Myke Celis believed celebrities don’t have it all easily contrary to popular beliefs. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dina and Jaclyn reveal their secrets to career longevity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dina and Jaclyn reveal their secrets to career longevity


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Dina Bonnevie and Jaclyn Jose, stars mof GMA 7’s The World Between Us, take on the responsibility of reminding young...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janno on professionalism, being 2nd choice & giving back to fans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janno on professionalism, being 2nd choice & giving back to fans


                              

                                                                  By MJ Marfori |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Unlike his Instagram handle @jannolategibbs, Janno Gibbs is quite the opposite nowadays. He was on the dot for our 6 p.m....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Want to podcast? Jim Bacarro, Saab Magalona give tips
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Want to podcast? Jim Bacarro, Saab Magalona give tips


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Jim Bacarro and Saab Magalona gave advice to people who wanted to try podcasting. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Click, Like, Share' cast cancels cancel culture
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Click, Like, Share' cast cancels cancel culture


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The cast of “Click, Like, Share” doesn’t support cancel culture in social media. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with