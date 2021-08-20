




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Philippines' Dindi Pajares consistently in top rank of Miss Supranational 2021 challenges
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
August 20, 2021 | 4:42pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines' Dindi Pajares consistently in top rank of Miss Supranational 2021 challenges
Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 Dindi Pajares
Gian Eduard via Dindi Pajares Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 Dindi Pajares was selected as one of two candidates in the Asian region for the recently concluded Supra Model Challenge at the Hotel Beskid in Malopolska, Poland.



The other contestant who made the cut was China's Alice Li, a South Asian, making Dindi the only Southeast Asian entrant to be shortlisted to the Top 11.



Apart from the two Asians, the Top 11 was comprised of other regional winners from Africa (Chanique Rabe of Namibia and Amelia Michael Sky of South Sudan), the Americas (Darelys Santos of Panama and Deise Benecio of Brazil), the Caribbean (Janelle Thongs of Trinidad and Tobago and Karla Guilfu Acevedo of Puerto Rico), and Europe (Melina-Maria Milliou of Greece, Louise-Marie Losfeld of Belgium, and Ines Kasemi of Albania).



South Sudan, Panama, China, Belgium, and Puerto Rico were chosen as regional winners and one of them will advance to the Top 20 during the revelation on the final show.



After the Supra Model challenge, the five top contenders in the talent competition presented their respective pieces. Ghana's Veronica Sarfo Adu Nti was proclaimed Miss Talent for her rendition of a song that she said was so much a part of her Supra journey. USA's Shivali Patel, who showcased a splice of Bollywood and modern jazz, was in second place; while Linda Sibrian of El Salvador, who wowed spectators with her samba dance routine, won third place. The other two contenders were Thailand's Queenie Benjarat, who sang while playing the piano, and Janelle Thongs of Trinidad and Tobago, who also rendered a song.



Miss Supranational organization's creative director Andre Sleigh, who announced the winners, said that next year's talent presentation will simply be a showcase and will no longer be a competition. He reiterated that talent should be celebrated and never in competition.



 










 



Philippines' Pajares also aced her semifinal round Supra Chat with Ann challenge. Candid and charming throughout their colloquy, the Bataan maiden gamely and eloquently answered queries on lessons she learned on her Supra journey, on how she wanted to be remembered, her stance on environmental issues, and to cite a scenario when words were more impactful than actions.



The same set of four questions were asked to the other episode winners she competed with - Judith Brumant-Lachoua - (France/Episode 5), Thato Mosehle (South Africa/Episode 6), and Jenelle Thongs (Trinidad and Tobago/Episode). The winner of this challenge, as well as the first group of four episode winners, will automatically secure a spot at the Top 24 semifinal round.



To recap, Dindi has, so far been a consistent placer in the Supra Influencer Challenges (Round 1/Top 15, Round 2/Top 10, Round 3/Top 10), Supra Fan Vote Top 10, Miss Elegance 1st runner-up, Supra Model Challenge Top 11, and winner of Episode 7 in the Supra Chat with Ann challenge.



In an announcement, the Miss Supranational organization declared that the Top 24 will be comprised of two slots from the Supra Chat winners, one spot for the Supra Influencer winner, one slot for the Supra Model winner, and 20 slots based on the highest preliminary scores. In this round, the candidates will be wearing their cocktail dresses of choice.



The Top 12 will be comprised of one slot from the Supra Fan Vote, and 11 slots for the top scores in the first round of competitions in the swimsuit and evening gown categories



Finally, the Top 5 finalists will be answering the final Q & A to determine the winner and her court of four runners-up.



In a separate program, Jihane Almira Chedid of Indonesia, whose Equus-inspired ensemble, was named Best National Costume from among 57 other equally stunning creations.



The Miss Supranational 2021 coronation night unfolds on Sunday, August 22, and will be aired live via satellite at 2 am, Philippine time, from Nowy Sacz through the CNN Philippines network. You may also watch the replay at 10 pm on the same network. Filipinos overseas may wanna watch the final show livestream on the Ktx and TFC iPTV platforms.



RELATEDPhilippines' Dindi Pajares slays in blue at Miss Supranational 2021 preliminaries



 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS SUPRANATIONAL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paolo Contis unfollows LJ Reyes, deletes all her photos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paolo Contis unfollows LJ Reyes, deletes all her photos


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Social media users were wondering why Kapuso actor Paolo Contis is no longer following anyone on his Instagram account, including...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iya Villania bares Drew Arellano's unconditional love after forgiving her 'mistake' thrice
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iya Villania bares Drew Arellano's unconditional love after forgiving her 'mistake' thrice


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso host Iya Villania revealed how she felt the unconditional love of husband Drew Arellano. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT Boys&rsquo; Mackie Empuerto goes solo for now
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT Boys’ Mackie Empuerto goes solo for now


                              

                                                                  By Leah Salterio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids finalist Mackie Empuerto didn’t experience winning big when he joined the reality singing competition...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bea Alonzo: Dominic Roque not there 'to hurt women'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bea Alonzo: Dominic Roque not there 'to hurt women'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo revealed that her relationship with boyfriend Dominic Roque only started just a few months ago...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maine Mendoza, Nikko Natividad defend Arjo Atayde over Baguio incident
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maine Mendoza, Nikko Natividad defend Arjo Atayde over Baguio incident


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Nikko Natividad defended Arjo Atayde over accusations that the actor allegedly just left his film crew after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Anime fan Yung Bae draws music inspiration from Japanese city pop
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anime fan Yung Bae draws music inspiration from Japanese city pop


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
No, he is not South Korean or of Asian descent.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cassy and Mavy forge individual paths as GMA artists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cassy and Mavy forge individual paths as GMA artists


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cassy and Mavy Legaspi will veer away from then‘two-peas-in-apod’ mold and each make a name for themselves in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Francine Diaz willing to do possible 'Esperanza' remake
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Francine Diaz willing to do possible 'Esperanza' remake


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya young star Francine Diaz reacted on fans clamor to star on the possible remake of the Judy Ann Santos ‘90s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Chan-Chan': Netizens clamor for Jackie Chan, Jose Mari Chan collaboration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Chan-Chan': Netizens clamor for Jackie Chan, Jose Mari Chan collaboration


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Social media users are clamoring for a collaboration between Chinese superstar Jackie Chan and Filipino Christmas songs icon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Free movie, 'secrets' revealed as KathNiel marks 10th anniversary as love team
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Free movie, 'secrets' revealed as KathNiel marks 10th anniversary as love team


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Hardcore fans of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, otherwise known as KathNiel, will have more reasons to check out the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with