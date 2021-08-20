Philippines' Dindi Pajares consistently in top rank of Miss Supranational 2021 challenges

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 Dindi Pajares was selected as one of two candidates in the Asian region for the recently concluded Supra Model Challenge at the Hotel Beskid in Malopolska, Poland.

The other contestant who made the cut was China's Alice Li, a South Asian, making Dindi the only Southeast Asian entrant to be shortlisted to the Top 11.

Apart from the two Asians, the Top 11 was comprised of other regional winners from Africa (Chanique Rabe of Namibia and Amelia Michael Sky of South Sudan), the Americas (Darelys Santos of Panama and Deise Benecio of Brazil), the Caribbean (Janelle Thongs of Trinidad and Tobago and Karla Guilfu Acevedo of Puerto Rico), and Europe (Melina-Maria Milliou of Greece, Louise-Marie Losfeld of Belgium, and Ines Kasemi of Albania).

South Sudan, Panama, China, Belgium, and Puerto Rico were chosen as regional winners and one of them will advance to the Top 20 during the revelation on the final show.

After the Supra Model challenge, the five top contenders in the talent competition presented their respective pieces. Ghana's Veronica Sarfo Adu Nti was proclaimed Miss Talent for her rendition of a song that she said was so much a part of her Supra journey. USA's Shivali Patel, who showcased a splice of Bollywood and modern jazz, was in second place; while Linda Sibrian of El Salvador, who wowed spectators with her samba dance routine, won third place. The other two contenders were Thailand's Queenie Benjarat, who sang while playing the piano, and Janelle Thongs of Trinidad and Tobago, who also rendered a song.

Miss Supranational organization's creative director Andre Sleigh, who announced the winners, said that next year's talent presentation will simply be a showcase and will no longer be a competition. He reiterated that talent should be celebrated and never in competition.

Philippines' Pajares also aced her semifinal round Supra Chat with Ann challenge. Candid and charming throughout their colloquy, the Bataan maiden gamely and eloquently answered queries on lessons she learned on her Supra journey, on how she wanted to be remembered, her stance on environmental issues, and to cite a scenario when words were more impactful than actions.

The same set of four questions were asked to the other episode winners she competed with - Judith Brumant-Lachoua - (France/Episode 5), Thato Mosehle (South Africa/Episode 6), and Jenelle Thongs (Trinidad and Tobago/Episode). The winner of this challenge, as well as the first group of four episode winners, will automatically secure a spot at the Top 24 semifinal round.

To recap, Dindi has, so far been a consistent placer in the Supra Influencer Challenges (Round 1/Top 15, Round 2/Top 10, Round 3/Top 10), Supra Fan Vote Top 10, Miss Elegance 1st runner-up, Supra Model Challenge Top 11, and winner of Episode 7 in the Supra Chat with Ann challenge.

In an announcement, the Miss Supranational organization declared that the Top 24 will be comprised of two slots from the Supra Chat winners, one spot for the Supra Influencer winner, one slot for the Supra Model winner, and 20 slots based on the highest preliminary scores. In this round, the candidates will be wearing their cocktail dresses of choice.

The Top 12 will be comprised of one slot from the Supra Fan Vote, and 11 slots for the top scores in the first round of competitions in the swimsuit and evening gown categories

Finally, the Top 5 finalists will be answering the final Q & A to determine the winner and her court of four runners-up.

In a separate program, Jihane Almira Chedid of Indonesia, whose Equus-inspired ensemble, was named Best National Costume from among 57 other equally stunning creations.

The Miss Supranational 2021 coronation night unfolds on Sunday, August 22, and will be aired live via satellite at 2 am, Philippine time, from Nowy Sacz through the CNN Philippines network. You may also watch the replay at 10 pm on the same network. Filipinos overseas may wanna watch the final show livestream on the Ktx and TFC iPTV platforms.

RELATED: Philippines' Dindi Pajares slays in blue at Miss Supranational 2021 preliminaries