




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Jason Momoa talks about fatherhood, teaching his kids to be strong
‘When I became a father, it changed my life because it really made me learn to take care of myself. Prior to that, I didn’t give too much thought to that. Everything’s to live for after you have babies. I’ve never learned more in my life by having children. I really don’t know what I was doing beforehand. By having children, I felt like my life was then born from that moment on.’
Netflix

                     

                        

                           
Jason Momoa talks about fatherhood, teaching his kids to be strong

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Nathalie Tomada (The Philippine Star) - August 15, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Jason Momoa brought experiences from his real-life role as a father to his portrayal of a man trying to hold his family together in the action-drama Sweet Girl.



Despite a few reminders to focus questions on the film and not on the personal life, the topic on fatherhood was inevitable when The STAR recently joined a virtual interview with the Hollywood action star ahead of the movie’s global premiere on Netflix come Aug. 20. After all, the daddy-daughter theme in Sweet Girl, which is directed by his frequent collaborator and best friend Brian Andrew Mendoza, strongly resonated with the 42-year-old parent of two.



In the film, Momoa is Ray Cooper, an “ordinary” family man whose main concern is to protect his daughter Rachel (played by Isabela Merced) as he seeks justice against a pharmaceutical firm for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer.



“When I became a father, it changed my life because it really made me learn to take care of myself. Prior to that, I didn’t give too much thought to that. Everything’s to live for after you have babies. I’ve never learned more in my life by having children. I really don’t know what I was doing beforehand. By having children, I felt like my life was then born from that moment on,” Momoa said on how fatherhood has changed his perspective on the world.



That’s why when he first read Sweet Girl’s script, the story spoke to him and made him reflect on how he would respond should he find himself in the same situation as that of his character.



“What would I do? How would I feel about it? What measures would I take into my own hands? Obviously, we took things really far in the film, and we have some amazing twists that I’ve never seen before, but there are some parts of this movie that just rip your heart out, too. I had to go to some pretty gnarly places I’ve never been to before, especially in the beginning of the film.”



The actor, best known for playing Khal Drogo in the Game of Thrones and the superhero Aquaman, said that shooting Sweet Girl was easily the hardest thing he has had to do to date.



“I’m playing an everyday man without any superpowers — just a guy trying to keep his family together — and it’s emotional. It’s a horrible feeling when a father can’t protect his family.”



Asked during the roundtable chat if he learned anything new in the film that he could use in his daddy duties, he answered, “If anything, I feel like I’m not sure what I’ve learned that I would bring to my kids necessarily, so I hope we’re never on the run and have to kill anyone. But as far as, like, teaching my daughter how to protect herself, she’s getting really, really good at it. She’s actually beating up on me. So, I think there’s a lot of things that I’ve just brought from my own personal life into it (the film). It’s just how you see me as a father.”



Momoa further said, “And this is, you know, not too far from what I’m probably really like in normal life. But under the circumstances, (my character) is a little bit more of a downer. I’m more of a playful cat (as a father). But if I were in his position, this is how I’d be.”



The actor has said in past interviews that he has always wanted to be a dad in a film. One thing he liked about being one in Sweet Girl was how it somehow mirrored what a parent’s role in a child’s life should be.



“I mean, you wanted to be the person, who, you know, obviously gets her through all those tough times, who is a voice of reason... Me wanting to be a dad and this too, is just, you know... I really, really loved seeing scenes of us boxing and playing. And teaching my kid how to do this and how to teach her how to be strong, I really like those moments.”



In a separate one-on-one interview, director Mendoza said that Momoa displayed an emotional side of him in the film that audiences had never seen him do in his previous works. No spoilers here, but there’s one scene that got so emotional, it even made his buddies cry, Momoa mused.



It was also the hardest scene to execute throughout the film, the actor recalled, “because you get in that headspace over and over and over. And if the camera messes up or hits something, and we have to do it again, you have to go through the whole process again.”



Plus, he never had to do anything like that before in a movie or “really in life to that level.”



“So, that was definitely the hardest. And it’s fun to watch it. I’ve watched it with quite a few friends, and they got pissed because they don’t want to cry watching with me and they hate to cry. So, it’s always fun to make your buddies cry,” he shared with a laugh.



Besides identifying with what was going on in Ray’s life, Momoa is particularly proud of where they shot the film. Eighty percent of its featured locations around Pittsburgh were real. “Obviously, dealing with the pharmaceutical companies, the politics and the like, so our location was everything.”



He was all praises for the cast, especially Isabela whom he treated like his own daughter and family member. “The cast, you know, we wanted from the very beginning. I don’t think there was too much of a casting process. We knew what we wanted.”



Now, what’s a Jason Momoa film without what he does best, a.k.a. the fight scenes?



For Sweet Girl, he got to train and collaborate again with the stunt team named 87Eleven which has trained him since he was 26 or 27. “I’ve been with them pretty much through Game of Thrones and Conan the Barbarian, to Bullet in the Head and Aquaman,” he said.



“As far as the action goes in this movie, it was fun because I didn’t wanna use a gun. I thought it would be out of character. Ray wouldn’t use a gun to take out his revenge. So, we had to get really creative with the ways that we did the fight sequences, which, if you’ve seen the film, adds another layer of complexity to everything.”



Asked what else makes the film worth-watching, Momoa said, “Well, I’m gonna say one thing: Guns ‘N f**king Roses, how rad was that,” referring to the iconic rock band’s song Sweet Child of Mine being used for the film.



“Aside from me, aside from the movie, that was Netflix and I saw them get the trailer out, I was so pumped. That was like a huge bucket list stuff being able to have Guns ‘N Roses on our trailer. I think when people see the trailer, they’re like, ‘Alright, cool. It’s Momoa, we’re seeing action, let’s see this,’ and we kick into the first 15 minutes and you’re like, ‘Why am I crying? Why do I want to go give it like… now this is my family. I don’t like this. And yes, this is going on in our world.’ And then you buckle up. And then you get that little twist on it. And you’re like, yeah, dear, I didn’t see that coming! So, hopefully it’s gonna be a great movie.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NETFLIX
                                                      SWEET GIRL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Michelle Madrigal, husband separate as they go through a divorce
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Michelle Madrigal, husband separate as they go through a divorce


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress Michelle Madrigal revealed that she and husband Troy Woolfolk are now separated and going through divorce. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sometimes I get jealous': Anne Curtis on Dahlia and Erwan's twin features
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Sometimes I get jealous': Anne Curtis on Dahlia and Erwan's twin features


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Anne Curtis acknowledged that her daughter, Dahlia, takes much of her looks from husband, restaurateur/food vlogger Erwan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kris Aquino 'mystery man': Who is Mel Senen Sarmiento?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kris Aquino 'mystery man': Who is Mel Senen Sarmiento?


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Social media users identified the mystery man who Kris Aquino greeted on his birthday yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kisses Delavin tops Miss Universe PH intro video challenge, Top 75 announced
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kisses Delavin tops Miss Universe PH intro video challenge, Top 75 announced


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Interestingly, the first hurdle that these ladies have to overcome is the Runway Challenge.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Limitless Star'? GMA execs explain Julie Anne San Jose's new moniker
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Limitless Star'? GMA execs explain Julie Anne San Jose's new moniker


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the fashion of Philippine showbiz, Julie Anne San Jose is given a new "moniker" by her home network, GMA-7. They explain...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Barbie gladly dons the superhero cape to cheer up everyone
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Barbie gladly dons the superhero cape to cheer up everyone


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Barbie Forteza as Captain Barbie is ready to engage in action-packed adventures, peppered with drama, comedy, and romanc...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Son Ye Jin looks divine at 39
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Son Ye Jin looks divine at 39


                              

                                                                  By Rossane Ramos |
                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
We can’t deny that we’re dying to know Son Ye Jin’s beauty secrets that make her look radiant even in her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Angel Locsin, Neil Arce share civil wedding details
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Angel Locsin, Neil Arce share civil wedding details


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Angel Locsin and Neil Arce shared to the public their recent civil wedding. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Julia Montes starts training for 'Ang Probisyano'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julia Montes starts training for 'Ang Probisyano'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Julia Montes began her training for his role in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dindi Pajares in Top 15 of Supra's first challenge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dindi Pajares in Top 15 of Supra's first challenge


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 Dindi Pajares flew to Poland very recently to represent the country in the international...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with