Maine Mendoza learns to operate tractor, train dolphin for new show
Maine Mendoza in the poster of her new show '#MaineGoals'
Maine Mendoza learns to operate tractor, train dolphin for new show

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA, Philippines — Maine Mendoza has added another unexpected goal in her long and growing bucketlist — to own a farm.



The TV host-actress said that she enjoyed taping the farming episode of her new show "#MaineGoals" that she called up her mom to look for a farm for her.



"Actually, tinext ko na nanay ko. Nagpapahanap ako ng lupa sa Bulacan. After doing it, na-realize ko na parang gusto ko rin magkaroon ng farm in the future di ba?" shared Maine at Monday's virtual launch of Cignal's newest 24-7 comedy channel BuKo.



BuKo is short for Buhay Komedya and features reruns of classic shows like "Iskul Bukol," "Tropang Trumpo," "1 for 3," "Pidol's Wonderland," "Lokomoko" and "Wow Mali."



Related: Mike Tuviera on reviving 'Wow Mali'



Among its newest shows are produced by APT Entertainment, namely "Kusina ni Mamang" with Pokwang and "#MaineGoals."



It was her farming experience where she learned to operate a tractor and cut grass or stalks. She loved it so much that she's thinking of owning her own tomato farm, on top of her other business investments outside of showbiz.



"Sobrang na-enjoy ko 'yung pag-harvest ng tomatoes. Tapos kino-consume ko siya agad. I really can't wait to have my own tomato farm soon. Sana ma-achieve ko 'yan sa real-life #MaineGoals," she said.  



Apart from the farming episode, she also enjoyed taping the episode where she learned how to train a dolphin.



"#MaineGoals" took two years to make and Maine shared that she is excited to show her fans and the viewers of her many learnings while taping for the show. It airs every Monday to Friday at 7:30 p.m.



"If you get the chance, just do it. Don't wait for the right time. Create it. Iba 'yung feeling of fulfillment when you achieve something or do something that you never thought or you didn't think you'd achieve. Kalimutan 'yung feeling of fear or kung anuman 'yan. Just do it," Maine advised those who are yet to tick off the things they want to do in their bucket lists.



