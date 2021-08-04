




































































 




   







   















Ivana Alawi eyed to remake Rosanna Roces sitcom
                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 12:17pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — APT Entertainment Chief Executive Officer and president Mike Tuviera had a hard time thinking about casting for "1 for 3" had it been made today instead of 1997.



But he immediately said Ivana Alawi came to his mind to cast her in Rosanna Roces' role as Susie in the situational comedy that also starred Vic Sotto, Charlene Gonzalez and AiAi delas Alas.



"The first thing that comes to mind right now, I would like to invite probably Ivana Alawi in Osang's (Rosanna's nickname) role. That would be great. Pero 'yung kay Charlene, ang hirap. I need time to think about that," he revealed.



As for Vic's role, he would want the TV-host actor to be involved in its casting.



"1 for 3" is his first job straight out of college. As one of the show's writers, he had a hand in depicting how Gene (Sotto) learns to live with two beautiful and different women in one roof. Gene won a house via lottery. In a funny twist of fate, Marilen (Muhlach) and Susie (Roces) also won the house. Thus, they settled the problem by living in the same house they equally won.



The show is one of the most popular '90s sitcoms that is going to be shown to today's younger audience through the newly launched BuKo channel.



BuKo is Cignal's newest 24/7 comedy channel. It is short for Buhay Komedya and features reruns of classic shows like "Iskul Bukol," "Tropang Trumpo," "Pidol's Wonderland," "Lokomoko" and "Wow Mali."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

