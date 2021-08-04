




































































 




   







   















Mike Tuviera on reviving 'Wow Mali'
Joey de Leon, 'Wow Mali' host
The STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
Mike Tuviera on reviving 'Wow Mali'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 12:32pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — APT Entertainment Chief Executive Officer and president Mike Tuviera recently launched BuKo, Cignal's newest 24/7 comedy channel. It is short for Buhay Komedya and features reruns of classic shows like "Iskul Bukol," "Tropang Trumpo," "Pidol's Wonderland," "Lokomoko" and "Wow Mali."



Among its fresh and new content are APT Entertainment shows, "#MaineGoals" with Maine Mendoza and "Kusina ni Mamang" with Pokwang.



APT Entertainment and Cignal signed a partnership to put up the channel.



Tuviera said that a lot of the channel's current content are classic and old shows but they're open to bringing foreign comedy shows.



Their priority, however, are local shows because there is a wealth of titles they can choose from. They would also like to help creatives and talents who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.



"There's a lot of talent and really good comedic talent not just oncam but behind-the-scenes. Mga writers. We'll focus on the Filipino (talents) first and then later on we'll bring in some foreign comedy 'pag meron pang space," Tuviera explained.



Among the upcoming shows they are working on is a news-style satire, a reality show and a sitcom. They are also looking up at producing a show on stand-up comedy.



"Wow Mali" is among TV5's most well-loved and enduring shows. TikTok and YouTube have several clips that show snippets of the many pranks made in its over two decades of iterations since it first aired on ABC5 (TV5's former name) in 1996.



Are there plans to make a similar show or remake it for the nth time?



"All I can say is that we are huge fans of 'Wow Mali.' Let me just say that it would be absolutely one of our dreams to put together a new, revamped version of 'Wow Mali'," said Tuviera.



RELATED: Ivana Alawi eyed to remake Rosanna Roces sitcom


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

