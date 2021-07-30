Will there be a season 2 for 'He's Into Her'?

MANILA, Philippines — Is it Team Babu or Team Sensui?

Bearkadas of the "He's Into Her" fandom, the writer and director of the hit highschool teen romance series hinted at a possible second season at this week's virtual presser.

For those who have been dissecting every scene until episode 9, they would be assured of Easter eggs at tomorrow's (July 30) finale first to be screened on iWantTFC. The finale will make its free TV debut on Sunday, August 1, on A2Z Channel and ABS-CBN's online platform Kapamilya Online Live.

"We have to edit it in such a way na it will be worth waiting for a second season, kung magkakaroon kami ng second season," revealed Vanessa Valdez, series head writer.

The 10-episode series consistently trended every Friday and Sunday on Twitter Philippines during its streaming and airing. It is based on the novel of the same name written by Maxinejiji.

"Sobra nilang mae-enjoy ang episode 10 tapos 'pag hinintay nila until the very, very end, I encourage the fans to watch until the very, very last frame of the show, kasi feeling namin, titili sila, maghahampasan sila kung may katabi sila and, at the same time, maiiyak sila, may masha-shock sila na part, meron ding sobrang exciting na part," Valdez added.

The scene involves the championship game between rivals Benison Bears and Southbay Sharks. It's not just a battle for the inter-high school championship between two elite international schools, it's also a subtle hint at the brewing tension between Maxpein del Valle (Belle Mariano) and the two boys in her life, Deib Lohr Enrile (Donny Pangilinan) a.k.a Sensui and Randall "RJ" Echavez (Jeremiah Lisbo) a.k.a Babu.

It was a challenge for director Chad Vidanes, who makes his debut as lead director in a series. He had to direct the "grand" scene via Zoom due to "unforeseen safety protocol issues".

It looked like it went well for Vidanes as most of his cast said the last episode was their favorite.

So, who's going to win Max's heart, her bestfriend-turned-boyfriend who "ghosted" her or her former bully-turned-potential-boyfriend? Will the bearkada finally see Deib's older brother Dale (Turs Daza) "open" his eyes? What's going to happen to Max's family and to Elle's (Melizza Jimenez) future?

These are the questions raring to be answered in the last episode or the next season.

Will hearts be broken in the finale?

"Uhm, let's see. Hearts can be broken in many different ways. That's all I'm gonna say," said Valdez.

