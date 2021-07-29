




































































 




   

   









Hidilyn Diaz ready to take relationship to the next level with coach-boyfriend
Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz training with coach-boyfriend Julius Irvin Naranjo
Hidilyn Diaz via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Hidilyn Diaz ready to take relationship to the next level with coach-boyfriend

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2021 - 11:52am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz revealed that she's ready to take her relationship to the next level with coach and boyfriend Julius Irvin Naranjo. 



In her interview with ABS-CBN News, the champion weightlifter was asked to react on their statement in 2019 that they agreed to take their relationship to the next level after the Olympics. 



"Para sa akin, si Julius tanungin ninyo. Kasi ako ready naman ako," Hidilyn said. 



Julius was a weightlifter who had competed for Guam. He started coaching Hidilyn in 2018. 










The couple first met in Turkmenistan in 2017 and began dating shortly after.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

