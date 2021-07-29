Hidilyn Diaz ready to take relationship to the next level with coach-boyfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz revealed that she's ready to take her relationship to the next level with coach and boyfriend Julius Irvin Naranjo.

In her interview with ABS-CBN News, the champion weightlifter was asked to react on their statement in 2019 that they agreed to take their relationship to the next level after the Olympics.

"Para sa akin, si Julius tanungin ninyo. Kasi ako ready naman ako," Hidilyn said.

Julius was a weightlifter who had competed for Guam. He started coaching Hidilyn in 2018.

The couple first met in Turkmenistan in 2017 and began dating shortly after.