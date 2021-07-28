




































































 




   







   















'May kulang pa ba?': Chito Miranda, Neri Naig share cryptic post
Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda with his wife Neri Naig
MANILA, Philippines — Fans of celebrity couple Chito Miranda and Neri Naig were alarmed after the two posted cryptic posts on social media about a failed relationship. 



In his Instagram account, the Parokya ni Edgar frontman posted a broken heart. 



“Akala ko walang magbabago at sobrang ok na ang lahat... pero bakit parang hindi na tulad ng dati? Chito wrote. 



“Bakit may bahong patuloy na sumisira sa pagsasamang nakasanayan natin,” he added. 










Neri, meanwhile, posted a bleak window glass. 



“Tag-ulan na talaga. Maraming pumapasok sa isipan mo kapag ganito ang panahon,” she wrote. 



“Minsan napapaisip ka... kahit ginagawa mo na ang lahat, parang hindi pa rin sapat. May kulang pa ba?” she added. 










Fans of the couple expressed their concern to Chito and Neri while some fans hoped that their posts are just lyrics of a new Parokya ni Edgar song.



Chito and Neri have been married for seven years. They have a son and are expecting their second child soon. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

