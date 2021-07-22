'Thatâ€™s unfair for guys': Vin Abrenica on temptation, cheating amid Aljur cheating allegations

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Vin Abrenica believed that temptation is always there but cheating is a choice.

In his YouTube channel with girlfriend Sophie Albert, Vin was asked by Sophie: “Do you believe men can’t resist temptation if temptation is there?”

Vin said that God gave humans a choice to choose what’s right and wrong.

“Mayroon talagang temptations na nangyayari sa atin. Ang nakakalimutan ng statement na ‘yun is God gave us a choice and that’s His gift to humans, to man. Binigyan niya tayo ng choice to choose what’s right and what’s wrong. May taong cheater, will they always be a cheater all his life? Parang it’s a choice, he chose to cheat, or he chose to be tempted,” Vin explained.

For Vin, cheating happens to anyone regardless of gender.

“I think that’s unfair for guys. It’s not a matter of sex, biology. Kung lalaki ka or babae ka,” he said.

The actor also said that men should ask their partner for open communication.

“If it’s not working in the first place, kapag hindi mo nakuha, why would you get something from other girls? Why not consult your partner first? Sabihin ko sa’yo, ‘This is what I want.’ Hindi mo maibibigay, then okay, hindi mo maibigay sa akin ‘yun, I think ‘yung relationship natin might be at risk,” he said.

“Kung makapag-agree kayo na at risk nga ‘yung relationship, kung ayaw niyo pa rin ang isa’t isa, then at least you have a closure first. E di maghiwalay kayo. Then you do the stuff that you want to do,” he added.

“‘Yung pinakaano talaga sa akin is you have a choice. You always have a choice.”

Vin is the brother of Aljur Abrenica, husband of Robin Padilla’s daughter Kylie Padilla. Robin recently revealed that Aljur and Kylie are now separated allegedly due to infidelity.

