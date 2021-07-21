Miss Universe 2021 venue announced, Steve Harvey returns as host

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) just announced on its Facebook account that it will hold its 70th pageant edition in Eilat, Israel - the coastal city at the far end of the Gulf of Aqaba.

Despite a recent rift with Palestine, Israel is the first middle Eastern country to remove facial masks from its citizens during this global pandemic.

Israel's representative to the 69th edition, Tehila Levi, wore, for her national costume, a dress made up of black and white face masks. It was a statement piece, signifying that Israel was done with COVID-19.

Rina Messinger, the 20-year-old from Kiryat Tiv'on, was the first (and remains to be the only) winner of the Miss Universe title in 1976. She was crowned by Finland's Anne Marie Pohtamo in Hong Kong.

If memory serves me right, this is the first time that the Miss Universe pageant will be held in a middle Eastern country.

Steve Harvey will resume his hosting duty, and if the rumor mill is to be believed, the pageant date was slated a few days before the Miss World pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico. By September 25, we will know who the Philippine representative will be. Stay tuned for more updates in the weeks and days leading to the most beautiful day in the universe.

