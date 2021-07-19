Lovi on The Other Wife: Not what you think it is

MANILA, Philippines — Lovi Poe admitted to having reservations prior to starring in The Other Wife alongside Joem Bascon and Rhen Escaño.

“I had reservations in the beginning when I first got the script. I thought it was another affair movie. After reading it, I was amazed by the storyline and the twist. It’s an acting piece. That’s what made me say yes,” Lovi told The STAR in an e-mail interview.

The 32-year-old actress-recording artist has had her fair share of infidelity-themed movies but what makes The Other Wife, directed by Prime Cruz (Ang Manananggal Sa Unit 23B and Sleepless), different is that it’s a “psychological mystery thriller.” Explained Lovi, “It’s unpredictable. It’s not what you think it is.”

In The Other Wife, Lovi and Joem play the troubled married couple Janis and Ronnie, who are trying to save their relationship. They hie off to a secluded beach house for a much-needed alone time. Luisa (Rhen), Ronnie’s childhood friend, appears at their vacation house. Janis finds her personal belongings being used, begins to see glimpses of a mystery woman in the house and starts to suspect her husband of keeping a secret affair. Produced by Viva Films, The Other Wife is now streaming on Vivamax, ktx.ph, iWantTFC and TFCIPTV.

Lovi Poe topbills the psychological mystery thriller The Other Wife, now streaming on Vivamax and other platforms.

Since Lovi wanted to avoid giving any spoilers, she only said that she isn’t anything like Janis in real life when asked to describe her character.

“I can’t relate to her in real life. Thank God! It’s hard to describe the character without giving away too much. But the biggest challenge for me was giving it justice. You’ll understand when you see the film.”

Lovi also said to watch out for the confrontation scene between the wife and the “other wife.”

For having starred in a number of affair films, The STAR sought Lovi’s thoughts on cheating and what she would do should she end up in a similar situation.

“I believe there are many reasons why people cheat. Insecurity, finding happiness, some place else, (it) could be anything really,” Lovi said. “(If someone cheated on me), I’d probably leave and move forward with my life.’”

Meanwhile, amid rumors of a network transfer in her now 15 years in show business, the Kapuso star who last topbilled the series Owe My Love, continues to be excited about her acting job.

“(What I’ve learned so far is to) go the extra mile. Give more than what you’re asked for. The fact that I’m able to do what I love and call it a job is enough to keep me inspired. Going to work, making it your playground and being someone you are not excite me. When does anyone ever get to do that?”

Still, the award-winning actress has other dream roles as well as dream projects beyond acting. “I’d love to do an action movie or an action series. I’ve never done it. Weirdly. I think that’s one thing I should explore,” said Lovi, who’s not hard to imagine in a badass female role given how fit she is.

“Script-writing as well,” she shared. “I’ve made a baby step. Can’t wait for the next.”

On the personal front, Lovi looks very happy and content with her US-based film producer/British boyfriend Monty Blencowe. In making their LDR set-up work, she said communication is key.

“Making the effort to make each other feel special and secure no matter the distance is important. Also giving your partner the freedom and space to let them be is a big factor. He cheers for me so that I do better,” said Lovi.

The pandemic has not stopped the couple from spending time with each other, with Lovi grabbing opportunities to fly to the States in between work commitments.

Not surprisingly, her biggest realization and learning during the pandemic is this: “I shy away from opportunities. I’ve learnt that I should just go for them no matter how scared I am.”

Lovi also promised herself to attend a concert and travel around Europe again once the pandemic is over.