




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Lovi on The Other Wife: Not what you think it is
‘I believe there are many reasons why people cheat. Insecurity, finding happiness, some place else, (it) could be anything really. (If someone cheated on me), I’d probably leave and move forward with my life.’

                     

                        

                           
Lovi on The Other Wife: Not what you think it is

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Nathalie Tomada (The Philippine Star) - July 19, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Lovi Poe admitted to having reservations prior to starring in The Other Wife alongside Joem Bascon and Rhen Escaño.



“I had reservations in the beginning when I first got the script. I thought it was another affair movie. After reading it, I was amazed by the storyline and the twist. It’s an acting piece. That’s what made me say yes,” Lovi told The STAR in an e-mail interview.



The 32-year-old actress-recording artist has had her fair share of infidelity-themed movies but what makes The Other Wife, directed by Prime Cruz (Ang Manananggal Sa Unit 23B and Sleepless), different is that it’s a “psychological mystery thriller.” Explained Lovi, “It’s unpredictable. It’s not what you think it is.”



In The Other Wife, Lovi and Joem play the troubled married couple Janis and Ronnie, who are trying to save their relationship. They hie off to a secluded beach house for a much-needed alone time. Luisa (Rhen), Ronnie’s childhood friend, appears at their vacation house. Janis finds her personal belongings being used, begins to see glimpses of a mystery woman in the house and starts to suspect her husband of keeping a secret affair. Produced by Viva Films, The Other Wife is now streaming on Vivamax, ktx.ph, iWantTFC and TFCIPTV.







Lovi Poe topbills the psychological mystery thriller The Other Wife, now streaming on Vivamax and other platforms.







Since Lovi wanted to avoid giving any spoilers, she only said that she isn’t anything like Janis in real life when asked to describe her character.



“I can’t relate to her in real life. Thank God! It’s hard to describe the character without giving away too much. But the biggest challenge for me was giving it justice. You’ll understand when you see the film.”



Lovi also said to watch out for the confrontation scene between the wife and the “other wife.”



For having starred in a number of affair films, The STAR sought Lovi’s thoughts on cheating and what she would do should she end up in a similar situation.



“I believe there are many reasons why people cheat. Insecurity, finding happiness, some place else, (it) could be anything really,” Lovi said. “(If someone cheated on me), I’d probably leave and move forward with my life.’”



Meanwhile, amid rumors of a network transfer in her now 15 years in show business, the Kapuso star who last topbilled the series Owe My Love, continues to be excited about her acting job.



“(What I’ve learned so far is to) go the extra mile. Give more than what you’re asked for. The fact that I’m able to do what I love and call it a job is enough to keep me inspired. Going to work, making it your playground and being someone you are not excite me. When does anyone ever get to do that?”



Still, the award-winning actress has other dream roles as well as dream projects beyond acting. “I’d love to do an action movie or an action series. I’ve never done it. Weirdly. I think that’s one thing I should explore,” said Lovi, who’s not hard to imagine in a badass female role given how fit she is.






“Script-writing as well,” she shared. “I’ve made a baby step. Can’t wait for the next.”



On the personal front, Lovi looks very happy and content with her US-based film producer/British boyfriend Monty Blencowe. In making their LDR set-up work, she said communication is key.



“Making the effort to make each other feel special and secure no matter the distance is important. Also giving your partner the freedom and space to let them be is a big factor. He cheers for me so that I do better,” said Lovi.



The pandemic has not stopped the couple from spending time with each other, with Lovi grabbing opportunities to fly to the States in between work commitments.



Not surprisingly, her biggest realization and learning during the pandemic is this: “I shy away from opportunities. I’ve learnt that I should just go for them no matter how scared I am.”



Lovi also promised herself to attend a concert and travel around Europe again once the pandemic is over.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LOVI POE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Tama Ms. Best Actress': AiAi delas Alas lauds Jaclyn Jose for calling out ABS-CBN director's 'basura' remark
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Tama Ms. Best Actress': AiAi delas Alas lauds Jaclyn Jose for calling out ABS-CBN director's 'basura' remark


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
AiAi delas Alas commended Jaclyn Jose for airing her sentiments regarding the controversial "basura" comment of a direct...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hindi kami basura': Jaclyn Jose slams ABS-CBN director over 'basura'&nbsp;remark
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hindi kami basura': Jaclyn Jose slams ABS-CBN director over 'basura' remark


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Jaclyn Jose shared her sentiments on an unnamed director's comment about a network's franchise and "basura" remark on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'May franchise kami kasi we pay our taxes': GMA's Doctolero reacts to ABS-CBN director's 'basura' remark
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'May franchise kami kasi we pay our taxes': GMA's Doctolero reacts to ABS-CBN director's 'basura' remark


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Doctolero continued by posing a question on which Filipino series classifies as world-class but features the undeniable Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-ABS-CBN stars' move effective as TV5 ratings soar; MVP serenaded by stars
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-ABS-CBN stars' move effective as TV5 ratings soar; MVP serenaded by stars


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
TV5 shared that it is gaining ground in terms of taking a slice of the pie in the ratings game.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Racel Peters, Migz Villafuerte tie the knot in civil ceremony
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Racel Peters, Migz Villafuerte tie the knot in civil ceremony


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder Rachel Peters and Camarines Sur Gov. Migz Villafuerte tied the knot in a civil...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 How Rey Valera remains relevant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How Rey Valera remains relevant


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“Hello sa mga fans ko, kung buhay pa sila,” greeted Rey Valera in a self-deprecating tone during the media call...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A haven for sushi lovers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A haven for sushi lovers


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
If you dine frequently in Quezon City’s “Scout” area and love Japanese cuisine, do try the newly-opened...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beauty & grace amid pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beauty & grace amid pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
What a journey it has been for the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 queens!

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Jay Manalo doesn&rsquo;t want his kids to join showbiz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Jay Manalo doesn’t want his kids to join showbiz


                              

                                                                  By Leah C. Salterio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
When Vietnam-born Jay Manalo was drafted for the US Navy in 1992, he was only 17 then and was given the chance to see the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yam Concepcion set to marry non-showbiz boyfriend end of July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yam Concepcion set to marry non-showbiz boyfriend end of July


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Yam Concepcion revealed that she and non-showbiz boyfriend Miguel Cuunjieng are set to tie the knot at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with