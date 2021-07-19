How Rey Valera remains relevant

MANILA, Philippines — “Hello sa mga fans ko, kung buhay pa sila,” greeted Rey Valera in a self-deprecating tone during the media call last Thursday for TV5’s Sing Galing. Also with him were the other cast members, Ronnie Liang, Jessa Zaragoza, Zendee Rose Tenerife and K Brosas, and Team Galing’s Jean Jordan, Regielyn Fernandez, Kim Macaraig and Niko Badayos.

Modest about his place in the industry, the seasoned singer-songwriter doesn’t mind young music artists getting more attention these days. What matters to him is the opportunity to continue what he loves to do — share his music to young and old music fans.

“I can say that I’m a survivor, hahahaha,” began Rey, who always pokes fun at himself. “Everyone should have a mindset na hangga’t kaya mong maka-survive and to stay in this profession, then it’s okay to go on and even as old as this (referring to himself), it’s okay because it’s a privilege and honor. Madali kasing pumunta (in showbiz) at makilala, (pero) ang hirap ma-maintain (ang stature). That’s true and you can ask the other old-timers here in showbiz.”

His passion for music inspires him to come up with ways to stay relevant in the midst of chart-topping songs that the millennials and Gen Z are so crazy about.

“I see to it that every 10 years or so, nag-papakilala ako through anything. It can be through a TV show or a new song for me to be able to introduce myself to the new generation.”

It’s a fact, he added, that most of his supporters are old and “maybe some of them are already gone. It breaks my heart every time I hear that a fan has already passed on. It’s also a moment when you realize how lucky we are that we’re still alive.”

Thus, instead of sulking in sadness, Rey has chosen to embrace the beauty of life and the happiness of creating music. “The words ‘enjoy the moment,’ are big words to me because I know that I only have a certain period of time (to live). That’s why, I really enjoy every moment. I also make it a point to share whatever I know in this business.”

Rey Valera with co-judges Jessa Zaragoza and Ronnie Liang

K, on the other hand, believes that Rey’s music remains “in” to this day. It was only recently when one of his songs went viral on social media after the singer-comedienne tweeted the story behind Walang Kapalit.

“It’s only now that the young generation learned that Walang Kapalit is a song for the LGBT, para sa mga bading. Kaya ‘pag napapakinggan ngayon ng mga bading, iba na yung feels,” the comedienne shared.

“I learned that Sir Rey composed that song for Ike Lozada, para sa kanyang love interest. Try listening to it, ‘yung Rey Valera talaga singing it and believe me, iba yung feel, may hugot,” added K, who then proceeded to sing lines from the song.

Just a quick throwback to his humble beginnings. Rey started his music career in the late ’70s with a song written for his idol Rico J. Puno. It was in 1977 when Rico was the country’s biggest-selling star and the young Rey had nothing in mind but for Rico to sing his composition. He came to Manila to go to Vicor Music Corp. and to try to sell his song, Ako Si Superman, that he composed for the total entertainer. Lady Luck wasn’t on his side then because Rico didn’t get to record his composition.

Fate had other plans. What Rey received instead was a recording contract with Vicor. He couldn’t decide right away on the offer as he wasn’t sure if he had what it took to be a recording artist. He eventually changed his mind.

“’Yun talaga ang inisip ko, if Rico can make it, then I can make it, too, with this kind of face, hahaha,” he quipped.

His contract with Vicor, Rey recalled, was the beginning of the realization of his music dream.

Fast-forward to the present, Rey still enjoys his share of the entertainment spotlight. “To remain visible until now is enough. I don’t tell myself that I should come out much better but I just enjoy the moment like here in Sing Galing. I also enjoy sharing to everyone all the things that I have learned pati mga natutunan ko sa buhay.”

He continued, “It’s not just about the music that I am willing to share but also about the realities of life. Ganun kasi ‘yung matatanda na para ‘wag ka na magdaan sa mga dinaanan ko, ito na yung tamang gagawin so instead of keeping to myself what I know, might as well share it to the young, especially, in my case, to singers.”

It was Kim whom Rey had an honest-to-goodness talk with during one of their tapings in the studio. He invited the former to a corner and told him that the show is not about competition “because I don’t consider Sing Galing as a contest and I don’t consider Kim as a contestant but a part of the cast and the whole show. We are here to bring nothing but good vibes, fun to audiences. I also told him that he should look at everyone in showbiz not as his competition but his team mates because we work together here as a team,” he concluded.

(Sing Galing, produced by Cornerstone Studios for Cignal Entertainment, airs weeknights at 6:30 on TV5’s TodoMaxPrimetimeSingko block.)