Alessandra de Rossi hospitalized while filming â€˜My Amandaâ€™ with Piolo Pascual
Alessandra de Rossi, Piolo Pascual in a scene from ‘My Amanda’ 
Netflix/Released

                     

                        

                           
Alessandra de Rossi hospitalized while filming ‘My Amanda’ with Piolo Pascual

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2021 - 4:18pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Writing, acting, directing and producing your own movie might sound fun, and Alessandra de Rossi actually did enjoy donning many hats for her new Netflix film “My Amanda” –  but not without countless frustrations and several hospital visits.



“Physically, it’s draining, na-hospital ako after nine days. Because I kept everything inside. Ayokong bumaba ‘yung energy sa set. Ang stress ko hanggang dito na,” Alessandra revealed at a recent media conference for the movie with Piolo Pascual.





“Pagkauwing-uwi, parang after two days, sumakit na ‘yung back ko, sumakit na ‘yung t’yan ko, ayun na, hospital… ‘Yung bank account ko hindi na nagrecover kasi three times s’ya nangyari… Three times in two weeks.”



According to Piolo, Alessandra not only took “many personalities” in doing the film.



“She was taking it so much and it’s taken its toll on her physically. Because she was getting frustrated… because of the things she wanted and hindi na magagawa… She has taken on too much stuff that she couldn’t express.”



De Rossi said she gave it her all because it’s her first time to write, direct and act in a movie she co-produced with sister Alessandra, brother-in-law Jules Ledesma, and her friends.



“I’m not magagalitin din eh… Pero at the same time, baby mo s’ya eh. And you see naman that everyone’s taking it seriously naman. But s’yempre, weather conditions, mga ‘di maiiwasang mga pangyayari… ‘Yung lead actor mo tulog,” she quipped, teasing Piolo.



Piolo, likewise, made some sacrifices for the film.



For one, he got six ear piercings just for the movie, which sort of injured a cartilage of his ear. He did it to be as close as possible to his character, TJ, who had ear piercings and tattoos.



“I’m just so happy to be given a chance to do it and I hope it would open more doors for Filipino filmmakers to do it in a global perspective,” asserted Piolo.



Streaming on Netflix starting July 15, “My Amanda” tells the story of two unusually close friends as they share every aspect of their lives together but as their own worlds change and evolve, their bond remains the only constant.



Check out www.netflix.com/myamanda for more information.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

