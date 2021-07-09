‘Wag tatanga-tanga’: Piolo Pascual gives love advice

MANILA, Philippines — “'Wag tatanga-tanga.”

Piolo Pascual had no second thoughts and bluntly replied when asked for a love advice during the recent virtual press conference for his new Netflix movie with Alessandra de Rossi, “My Amanda.”

“'Wag tatanga-tanga. Don’t fall too soon. Make sure to know the person first,” he dished on what love lesson he could impart from his character in the film that is set to premiere on the streaming app come July 15.

“It’s so easy for us to fall in love. But the thing is, nowadays, it’s just everywhere. It’s easy to be with somebody. You got to treasure that. You got to make the right decision. You know it’s not always right but you know, enjoy. Savor it. You don’t have to rush to anything,” he elaborated.

Alessandra, on the other hand, modified Piolo’s advice in giving her own.

“You can be tatanga-tanga basta may sasalo sa’yo… Sasaluhin mo naman ako ‘pag nadapa ako, ‘di ba? So I can be tanga. I have the license because I know at the end, when I feel broken, somebody will be there,” she suggested.

Piolo said there is an unspoken chemistry between their characters, so they filmed it together seamlessly, “like a walk in the park.”

Alessandra agreed, sharing that she received feedback that some parts seemed too natural and not scripted.

“It’s a nice experience to always remember,” Piolo enthused.

Written and directed by Alessandra, “My Amanda” tells the story of two unusually close friends as they share every aspect of their lives together but as their own worlds change and evolve, their bond remains the only constant.

Check out www.netflix.com/myamanda for more information.