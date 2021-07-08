In anticipation of 'The Beginning': â€˜Rurouni Kenshinâ€™ allies throughout the saga






































































 




   

   









In anticipation of 'The Beginning': 'Rurouni Kenshin' allies throughout the saga
In anticipation of 'The Beginning': 'Rurouni Kenshin' allies throughout the saga

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA, Philippines – It has been years since the first "Rurouni Kenshin" live-action film and its subsequent sequels were released.



Good thing, Filipino fans can now rewatch the movie series whenever they want as the previous installments of the Japanese action film including "Rurouni Kenshin,” "Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno,”, "Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends," and "Rurouni Kenshin: The Final" became available on Netflix.



Since the release of the latest installment “Rurouni Kenshin: The Final,” it has remained a constant in Netflix's top 10 trending shows in the Philippines.



While waiting for the final chapter to become available in the country, let’s recall the allies Kenshin Hiruma met along the way.



1. Kaoru Kamiya



Actor: Emi Takei



Kaoru is a martial arts instructor at Kamiya Kasshin-ry kenjutsu dojo. When a group of men attacked her for wanting to get hold of Kendo school, Kenshin came through to save her. As a way of repaying, she let him stay in the dojo.



In the film, she would always motivate Kenshin on his endeavors and would remind him to keep his vow of not killing anymore. It was also evident in the films that she eventually grows fond of Kenshin.



 






2. Yahiko Myojin



Actor: Riku Ohnishi



Yahiko is one of the first few friends of Kenshin. He is an apprentice at Kaoru’s Kendo school where he ultimately honed his skills in becoming a swordsman. Even at a young age, he became one of Kenshin’s trusted allies as he truly looked up to him.



 






3. Megumi Takani



Actor: Yu Aoi



Before becoming the primary physician in the village, she first worked with Takeda Kanryu, the antagonist opium dealer in the first "Rurouni Kenshin" film. She secretly made drugs for the business of Kanryu and later on escaped. After being tailed by Kanyru’s men, she went to the Kamiya dojo for refuge.



Grateful for saving her from harm, she now uses her knowledge in medicine to treat people in the community.



 






4. Sanosuke Sagara



Actor: Munetaka Aoki



Street fighter Sanosuke may look fierce on the outside, but he is actually the comedic relief of the show. He debuted in the first "Rurouni Kenshin" film where he challenged Kenshin Hiruma for a battle. He then became a trusted comrade of Kenshin in times of battle, props to his enormous strength and upright character.



Since then, he has appeared in all subsequent films, including "Rurouni Kenshin: The Final."



 






5. Saito Hajime



Actor: Yosuke Eguchi



Saito used to be the leader of Shinsengumi, Bakufu’s security force, before she became a part of the Meiji security force. When he adopted his new job, he used a new name called “Goro Fujita.” He works closely together with Kenshin during major battles.



In "Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends," he united with Kenshin to fight against Shishio Makoto who planned to revolt and take control of Japan.



 






6. Misao Makimachi



Actor: Tao Tsuchiya



Misao first encountered Kenshin as she attempted to steal his sword. Impressed by him, she accommodated Kenshin to take shelter at an Aoiya Inn while he was in Kyoto for a mission.



Since her first appearance on "Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno," she helps Kenshin on his crucial combats.



 






7. Nenji Kashiwazaki



Actor: Min Tanaka



Nenji is the owner of the inn where Misao brought Kenshin for shelter. He is a ninja who keeps on lie-low but stays well-informed of the happenings in Kyoto.



He fought with Aoshi Shinomori, another ninja who wanted to kill “Battousai the Manslayer,” who happened to be Kenshin.



 






8. Hiko Seijiro



Actor: Masaharu Fukuyama



Hiko is the master of Kenshin who taught him different sword fighting styles. In "Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends," he was the one who rescued Kenshin from the shore. From then on, he trained him to get ready for his upcoming battles.



 






9. Seta Soujiro



Actor: Ryunosuke Kamiki



Seta made his first appearance on "Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno" as a villain where he killed Okubo Toshimichi, the Home Affairs Minister.



He is a brilliant swordsman who worked under Shihio Makoto, another protagonist who happened to be an ex-assassin of the Meiji Knights, and became one of Kenshin’s hardest opponents.



After being defeated, he began reconciling and became a wanderer like Kenshin. In "Rurouni Kenshin: The Final," he fought alongside Kenshin against the Shanghai mafia.



 






10. Seiku Arai



Actor: Dai Watanabe



Seiku is the son of Shakku Arai, Kenshin’s reverse-blade sword maker. Unlike his father, he abandoned his blacksmith skills to put an end to creating swords that kill.



When Kenshin saved his infant child from being captured by Seta Soujiro, he went straight to the shrine to retrieve his father's final sword and granted it to Kenshin.



 







Filipinos fan can now binge-watch the four movies starting from “Rurouni Kenshin: Origins,” “Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno,” “Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends,” and “Rurouni Kenshin: The Final,” before the last installment "Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning” becomes available on Netflix this July 30.






                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

