Slam Book: Will Samantha Bernardo join showbiz?

MANILA, Philippines — Ever since show business afforded an option for beauty queens to traipse through after their respective reigns, a lot of Filipina titleholders have made a career in the entertainment industry - both in motion pictures and the boobtube.

Ever since Gloria Diaz made a splash in the cult classic "Ang Pinakamagandang Hayop sa Balat ng Lupa" - to its remake essayed by Ruffa Gutierrez - Pinay beauty queens have been dabbling in the movies.

The long list of beauty queens-turned-actresses includes Pilar Pilapil, Jeanette Fernando, Jennifer Cortez, Bambi Arambulo, Aileen Damiles, Bianca Manalo, Ma. Isabel Lopez, Jean Saburit, Evangeline Pascual, Melanie Marquez and Alice Dixson.

But did you know that movie management contracts were part of a winner's prize package in the past? Dig out old editions of local pageants in the '80s and '90s and you'll see what I mean.

After being dethroned, Anjanette Abayari continued her showbiz career. Even the late Chat Silayan, who came from a family of seasoned thespians, joined the rest of her family in tinseltown. Of late, we see recurring stints from Cindy Miranda and Pia Wurtzbach.

So, is Samantha Bernardo joining her queen sisters in this trade?

"I hope I'll really be a good host for TV. That's one of my goals and that's what I want to pursue. But I feel like I'm not getting any younger to push through a career in acting. It's also a passion, just like pageantry. If given a chance, why not? And if it's not too late for me, why not?" enthused the beauty queen from Palawan.

If she does join show business, I think Sam will do good in roles requiring comedic timing or in scenes requiring light stunts because she is an accomplished athlete.

Or, she could star in a dance movie because of her terpsichorean prowess. Or could maybe be a coach in a series about aspiring beauty queens.

But, whether Sam joins showbiz or not, she'll remain a star in the hearts and minds of her fans and followers.