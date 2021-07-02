




































































 




   

   









Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz discuss next steps after GMA move
John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo in a script reading in Makati last Valentine's Day 2020.
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo expressed her happiness because long-time love team partner John Lloyd Cruz is very supportive on her decision to transfer to GMA-7. 



In a report by GMA News, Bea said she and John Lloyd spoke after she signed her exclusive contract with the Kapuso network. 



“He was able to say his well-wishes for me. He was supportive. I’m very happy,” Bea said. 



Bea added that John Lloyd asked her to guest in his sitcom with the network. 



“Biniro niya ako na dapat daw kung mag-guest sa sitcom niya, kaming dalawa lang, walang cast,” she said. 



Last month, Kapuso host Willie Revillame revealed that he is planning to produce a sitcom with John Lloyd and Andrea Torres. 



GMA revealed that John Lloyd is set to do at least two shows with them. Will one of these be with Bea?



