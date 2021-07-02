Julia Montes finally admits she's in love

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Montes finally admitted that she’s in love right now but refused to name her boyfriend for their privacy.

In her interview with Mega Magazine, G3 San Diego asked the actress if she’s in-love right now.

“Yes,” Julia said.

“Hindi ko kasi siya sasabihing secret. We just chose this path kasi we both believe na ‘Ang atin, atin. Pumasok tayo sa trabahong ‘to na magulo. Huwag na nating paguluhin pati ‘yung atin,’” she added.

Julia, who has been romantically linked with Coco Martin for several years now, said that it’s her and her boyfriend's personal choice not to publicize their relationship.

“Personal choice namin ‘yun. And for us kasi talaga, naniniwala kami ‘pag ano kasing nandiyan, sisirain. ‘Pag hindi kayo, ‘pag magka-love team kayo, gustong maging kayo. ‘Pag kayo, pagsisirain kayo. So, might as well, “O, anong alam niyo?’ Okay, kung anong alam niyo, okay po.' ‘Yun na lang,” she explained.



When asked if she will marry her special someone, Julia said: “Yes, of course! I will not protect it naman if hindi.”

The actress also expressed her happiness with her love life now.

“Siguro ‘yun pala ‘yung pakiramdam na inaalagaan ka naman. Hindi lang ikaw ‘yung nagbibigay ng love. Meron ka nang nare-receive na love. Mas naging expressive ako. Mas expressive ako sa mga bagay, sa emotions, especially when it comes to the aspect of love,” she said.

“’Yung ‘I miss you,’ ‘I love you,’ ‘yung hindi na ako nahihiya to take care of somebody. Dati kasi meron pang, ‘Baka isipin naman masyado akong ano.’ Or sa family ko, minsan dahil nakalakihan namin na hindi kami sweet, ngayon mas sweet ako dahil sa love. So, ang laki ng difference,” she added.

Recently, eagle-eyed social media users caught rumored celebrity couple Coco and Julia allegedly in an airport in Boracay.

RELATED: Coco Martin, Julia Montes allegedly spotted in Boracay

Julia Montes describes ideal man as 'Probinsyano'