Coco Martin, Julia Montes allegedly spotted in Boracay

MANILA, Philippines — Eagle-eyed social media users caught rumored celebrity couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes allegedly in an airport in Boracay.

An Instagram page dedicated to Julia by her fans posted the alleged photos of the rumored couple in the airport.

“Coco and Julia spotted in Boracay! This made my heart jump in joy and happiness. Enjoy your vacation our dearest Cocojul,” the fan page @juliam.glow wrote.

Fans of the two commented on the post, saying their happy that the rumored couple is happy together.

“Basta happy sila,” @awingpena commented.

“Ayan unti unti na din maging public. Pero at least ang JuCo mas ok kaysa nega na JuDoy,” another Instagram user commented.

“Oh diba sila nga. Bitter na nmn ang mga cocoyas hahaha,” another netizen said.

Recently, Julia described her ideal man in a lie detector test.

Julia chose between two sets of characteristics as she chose “ naka-jacket” over "naka-sando,” “moreno" over “meztiso,” “sakto lang” over “matangkad,” and “makata” over “inglesero.”

For the last question, Julia chose “probinsyano” over “Manila boy.”

“FPJ's Ang Probinsyano” is the longest-running teleserye of ABS-CBN starring Julia’s rumored boyfriend Coco. The actor also suits the description of Julia’s chosen qualities.

Julia also showed her support to Coco by sharing the poster of his movie “Love or Money” with Angelica Panganiban on her Instagram account.

