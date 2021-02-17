Julia Montes describes ideal man as 'Probinsyano'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Montes described her ideal man in a lie detector test.

In the YouTube channel of Dimples Romana’s husband Boyet Ahmee, Julia chose between two sets of characteristics.

Julia chose “ naka-jacket” over "naka-sando,” “moreno" over “meztiso,” “sakto lang” over “matangkad,” and “makata” over “inglesero.”

For the last question, Julia chose “probinsyano” over “Manila boy.”

“FPJ's Ang Probinsyano” is the longest-running teleserye of ABS-CBN starring Julia’s rumored boyfriend Coco Martin. The actor also suits the description of Julia’s chosen qualities.

The lie detector machine, however, said that Julia’s choice is not accurate.

"Ang moral lesson nito ay huwag kayo basta-basta naniniwala sa laruan," Boyet said.

"Kung ayaw niyong masira ang relasyon niyo," Julia added.

Recently, Julia showed her support to Coco by sharing the poster of his upcoming movie “Love or Money” with Angelica Panganiban on Julia's Instagram account.

RELATED: Julia Montes posts birthday greetings for rumored lover Coco Martin