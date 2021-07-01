




































































 




   







   















Ara Mina marries businessman Dave Almarinez in Baguio
Newlyweds Ara Mina and Dave Almarinez
Nice Print Photo via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Ara Mina marries businessman Dave Almarinez in Baguio

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2021 - 11:37am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ara Mina got married with businessman Dave Almarinez yesterday afternoon in Baguio City. 



The couple exchanged their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges with family and friends. 





Celebrities who attended Ara's wedding included sister Cristine Reyes and fellow stars Barbie Imperial, Jessa Zaragoza and Jaycee Parker, and beauty queen Samantha Bernardo, to name a few.



The two announced their engagement last January. 



 










 



“Thank you for not giving up on me. You are the reason why we have stronger days together. God led us to each other for a greater purpose. Let us both live it with faith and love,” Ara said at the time of their engagement.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ARA MINA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
