Ara Mina marries businessman Dave Almarinez in Baguio

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ara Mina got married with businessman Dave Almarinez yesterday afternoon in Baguio City.

The couple exchanged their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges with family and friends.

Celebrities who attended Ara's wedding included sister Cristine Reyes and fellow stars Barbie Imperial, Jessa Zaragoza and Jaycee Parker, and beauty queen Samantha Bernardo, to name a few.

The two announced their engagement last January.

“Thank you for not giving up on me. You are the reason why we have stronger days together. God led us to each other for a greater purpose. Let us both live it with faith and love,” Ara said at the time of their engagement.