Ara Mina engaged to PITC chief Dave Almarinez
Dave Almarinez proposing to Ara Mina
Nice Print Photo via Ara Mina's Instagram

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2021 - 11:12am

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ara Mina is now engaged to Dave Almarinez, the president and chief executive officer of state-run Philippine International Trading Corporation.

Nice Print Photo, which documented the proposal in Laguna, posted photos on Tuesday of the couple’s life event.

 

 

Ara has since reposted the studio’s photos with her message to her fiancé.

 

 

“Today I have received the most perfect gift from God. A prayer I have always been sincerely trusting Him to bring into my life. Dave, thank you for being my answered prayer,” the 41-year-old posted.

 

 

“Thank you for not giving up on me. You are the reason why we have stronger days together. God led us to each other for a greater purpose. Let us both live it with faith and love. Yes, I will marry you!”

Dave, who holds the rank of undersecretary, turns out to be the businessman and non-showbiz partner that Ara mentioned in a "Magandang Buhay" interview.

 

