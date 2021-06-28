Vice Ganda recalls 'once in a lifetime' interview with PNoy

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda paid tribute to the late President Benigno Simeon "Noynoy" Aquino III by posting on his Instagram that his 2015 interview with him was one of the highlights of his career.

Aquino died last June 24 due to renal disease secondary to diabetes. He was 61.

"I had the privilege to interview you for 'Gandang Gabi Vice' during your term as President. That was one of the highlights of my career and also one of the best episodes of my program," wrote the actor and TV host.

In the special episode, Vice Ganda turned on his naughty and irreverent late night talk show persona and asked the 15th president of the Republic questions that normally would not be asked of him in press briefings.

He was asked about his brand of shampoo, a topic that often surfaced regarding the late president that alludes to his hair. Aquino's love life was also put in the spotlight with Vice pointing out that the president tends to be linked to women in the media, the likes of newscasters Korina Sanchez, Grace Lee and Bernadette Sembrano.

It was a fun and revealing interview as Aquino was seen often indulging and smiling at Vice's wisecracks.

"Thank you very much Sir Noy for the honor to personally meet you and have that once in a lifetime experience. As a Filipino I am grateful for your integrity. May you rest in peace our 15th President of the Philippines, Benigno Aquino III," Vice's post ended.

The special episode was aired a year before Aquino ended his term in 2016.