'Not so sure yet': Maureen Wrob on joining Miss Universe Philippines 2021
                           Kathleen A. Llemit (The Philippine Star) - June 26, 2021 - 11:21am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Maureen Wroblewitz wants to be ready if she will be joining Miss Universe Philippines (MUP).



The winner of Asia's Next Top Model 2017 broke her silence amid reports of her being spotted in a screening for this year's MUP edition.



"Not so sure yet because this is the year I've heard you had the least preparation time and I really wanna be ready if I do join," she said at Monday's presscon for the new artists that signed with Star Magic.



The 22-year-old Filipino-German did not directly answer if she was at the recently held screening by Aces&Queens for potential MUP candidates that it will be sending to this year's MUP pageant.



"I've always considered joining a pageant. In my old interviews, I've always said I considered it, that I'm not closing any doors. I did say when I feel ready that I would consider it," she categorically replied regarding her presence at the said screening.



There is no definite date for both MUP and Miss Universe coronations. The latter, however, will be held later this year in Costa Rica.



Now that she's signed with Star Magic and had workshops with Rahyan Carlos, she's excited to do acting.



"I really like challenging roles, roles that are not close to my personality because I would describe myself as weird or awkward a lot of times. If there's a role that's too close to my actual personality, I have a hard time doing that, strangely. I would say I could even try kontrabida roles. Being the mean girl, I'm very open to that," she said.



She wants to collaborate with her favorite actress Kathryn Bernardo, and even her long-time boyfriend, singer-actor JK Labajo, who is currently not active in showbiz.



Maureen shared the secret to their relationship."It is really communication. He knows everything about me and I feel comfortable in telling him anything. Communication and trust are really important."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

