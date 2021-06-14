




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Viva, Nadine Lustre both claim victory over new court order on contract dispute
Actress Nadine Lustre 
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file

                     

                        

                           
Viva, Nadine Lustre both claim victory over new court order on contract dispute

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2021 - 8:41pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Nadine Lustre is called on to uphold her contract with Viva Artists Agency (VAA) after the Quezon City regional trial court issued a resolution today that favored the petition of the agency regarding their contract with the actress.



VAA filed a petition to grant them the interim measures of protection in relation to their contract with the actress.



"Petitioner [VIVA] has established its unequivocal right arising from the subject Revised Agency and Management Agreement. It has established that respondent [Nadine] contracted with them to act as sole and exclusive manager for respondent’s exercise of profession in the show business," read the Court's ruling.



It also noted that the contracts the actress had with VAA were assisted and made in the presence of her parents when she was a minor.



In a statement, Viva's legal counsel Atty. Paolo Roxas said that with the ruling, the actress "is precluded from entering into and/or performing contracts involving her services as an artist/endorser, without the consent and participation of Viva."



He added that as provided in the contract, any issue raised by Nadine against Viva should be subject to arbitration proceedings.



Nadine announced in 2019 that she is terminating her contract with VAA, alleging that it is "unconscionable, oppressive, and illegal."



Related: Nadine Lustre unfazed by Viva's new lawsuit



Her counsel, Atty. Lorna Kapunan, said that the recent ruling is still a win for the actress.



"Court denied Viva’s claims for attachment and garnishment of Nadine’s hard earned earnings and her bank accounts - this is a victory for Nadine," read the statement by Kapunan as shared by entertainment reporter MJ Felipe on Twitter.



"The Court however granted Viva a Status Quo order in consideration of rights of third parties prior to Nadine’s termination of its contract with Viva - but the issue of whether there still is a valid contract between Viva and Nadine was not decided by the Court which said that this issue is subject to arbitration proceedings and not the court. Nadine has fulfilled and continues to respect the prior contracts with third parties even after she terminated the agreement with Viva for various material breach committed by Viva," it continued.



Nadine has not released a statement regarding the ruling on her case.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NADINE LUSTRE
                                                      VIVA ARTISTS AGENCY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What &lsquo;pride&rsquo; means to my friend, Randy    Razzle Daza
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What ‘pride’ means to my friend, Randy    Razzle Daza


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Because June is Gay Pride month, I’m sharing a piece written by my dear friend, Randy Estrellado, who is the chief operating...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maymay Entrata denies romance rumors with Donny Pangilinan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maymay Entrata denies romance rumors with Donny Pangilinan


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata denied rumors that she and Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan are playing sweet music tog...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Catriona Gray shares hardship as breadwinner at 21
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Catriona Gray shares hardship as breadwinner at 21


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Before Catriona Gray became Miss Universe 2018, and now, a recording star, the Filipino-Australian beauty also went through...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Darren rebrands himself with more mature look and sound
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Darren rebrands himself with more mature look and sound


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Darren rebrands himself with more mature look and sound



                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Remembering Uncle Cardo, the rock of the family
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Remembering Uncle Cardo, the rock of the family


                              

                                                                  By Raymond Lo  L.A. Correspondent |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
(Note: Today marks the 40th day since the passing of the late STAR entertainment editor and columnist Ricky Lo.)

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Anna Puno: Queen of Valentine Shows
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anna Puno: Queen of Valentine Shows


                              

                                                                  By Ricky Lo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
While other people get their “high” from something or something else (as the Beatles songs put it, I get high...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mark  Anthony  back from nightmare
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mark  Anthony  back from nightmare


                              

                                                                  By Ricky Lo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
That one word sums up Mark Anthony Fernandez’s one year and three months first at the Police Station 6 in Angeles City...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Joe Mari worried about the future of OPM
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Joe Mari worried about the future of OPM


                              

                                                                  By Ricky Lo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
The local music industry is in a sad state and Jose Mari Chan finds it alarming.           &nbs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jake: Maine is just a friend; Breaking his silence, he says, &lsquo;I have no time for love&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jake: Maine is just a friend; Breaking his silence, he says, ‘I have no time for love’


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Very much single, not yet ready to mingle.


                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Were H.H. Holmes, the serial killer, and Jack the Ripper the same person?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Were H.H. Holmes, the serial killer, and Jack the Ripper the same person?


                              

                                                                  By Ricky Lo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
For decades, not only police authorities but the public were baffled by the heinous crimes committed by Herman Mudgett, a.k.a....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maricar ready for Sky
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maricar ready for Sky


                              

                                                                  By Ricky Lo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
More than two years after her marriage to basketball player Don Allado hit the rocks, Maricar de Mesa is still clueless where...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with