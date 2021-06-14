Viva, Nadine Lustre both claim victory over new court order on contract dispute

MANILA, Philippines — Nadine Lustre is called on to uphold her contract with Viva Artists Agency (VAA) after the Quezon City regional trial court issued a resolution today that favored the petition of the agency regarding their contract with the actress.

VAA filed a petition to grant them the interim measures of protection in relation to their contract with the actress.

"Petitioner [VIVA] has established its unequivocal right arising from the subject Revised Agency and Management Agreement. It has established that respondent [Nadine] contracted with them to act as sole and exclusive manager for respondent’s exercise of profession in the show business," read the Court's ruling.

It also noted that the contracts the actress had with VAA were assisted and made in the presence of her parents when she was a minor.

In a statement, Viva's legal counsel Atty. Paolo Roxas said that with the ruling, the actress "is precluded from entering into and/or performing contracts involving her services as an artist/endorser, without the consent and participation of Viva."

He added that as provided in the contract, any issue raised by Nadine against Viva should be subject to arbitration proceedings.

Nadine announced in 2019 that she is terminating her contract with VAA, alleging that it is "unconscionable, oppressive, and illegal."

Her counsel, Atty. Lorna Kapunan, said that the recent ruling is still a win for the actress.

"Court denied Viva’s claims for attachment and garnishment of Nadine’s hard earned earnings and her bank accounts - this is a victory for Nadine," read the statement by Kapunan as shared by entertainment reporter MJ Felipe on Twitter.

"The Court however granted Viva a Status Quo order in consideration of rights of third parties prior to Nadine’s termination of its contract with Viva - but the issue of whether there still is a valid contract between Viva and Nadine was not decided by the Court which said that this issue is subject to arbitration proceedings and not the court. Nadine has fulfilled and continues to respect the prior contracts with third parties even after she terminated the agreement with Viva for various material breach committed by Viva," it continued.

Nadine has not released a statement regarding the ruling on her case.