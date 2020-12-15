KOREAN WAVE
Nadine Lustre unfazed by Viva's new lawsuit
Actress Nadine Lustre
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 15, 2020 - 3:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Viva Artists Agency (VAA) filed a complaint at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court last December 11 against actress Nadine Lustre, claiming that the actress allegedly violated the contract that she signed with the company.

In a statement released by Viva, the talent agency said that Nadine should be exclusively working with the company, according to her contract, but she has been allegedly “contracting independently with advertisers, promoters, and third parties.”

Viva claimed that it was the one that “developed, built, and nurtured Nadine’s career to make her one of the most sought after artists in the entertainment industry.” The agency said Nadine last renewed her contract with them last 2015, with an effectivity until June 29, 2029.

“Despite her continued success as an exclusive artist of VAA for almost a decade, Nadine still chose to violate and disregard her contract with VAA,” Viva said.

Nadine's lawyer Lorna Kapunan said that the truth will come out and she is ready to defend the actress. 

“The contract is an Agency contract and Nadine is the Principal — and it is the right of the Principal to terminate the Agent when it is not performing its commitments under the Agency Agreement,” Kapunan told ABS-CBN in an interview. 

“We are prepared to prove VAA’s material breach of the contract. We are likewise prepared to show that VAA is guilty of tortious third party interference by its threatening/ pressuring third parties dealing with Nadine in good faith and scaring them with potential court cases," she added. 

Last January, Kapunan & Castillo Law Offices announced in a statement that Nadine is now self-managed and bookings and inquiries may be directly addressed to her.

“For the information of the public, Nadine Lustre is no longer a talent of Viva Artists Agency. Consistent with her rights under the Civil Code of the Philippines, specifically Article 1920, she has decided to terminate her agency contract with Viva,” the law office said.

“As of now, Nadine is self-managed and will continue to be so indefinitely. She shall directly manage her affairs from now on, and booking and inquiries may be directly addressed to her,” the statement added.

Last December, Nadine signed a contract with Careless Music, a recording label founded by her former boyfriend James Reid.

RELATED: Nadine Lustre leaves Viva, to self-manage career 'indefinitely'

