Catriona Gray welcomes Andrea Meza to Miss Universe sisterhood, sends love for Rabiya Mateo

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray welcomed Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico to the Miss Universe sisterhood while she sends her love to Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo.

In her Twitter account, Catriona congratulated Andrea for winning the pageant's 69th edition.

“To our new #MissUniverse Andrea, when it's your time, it's your time. Blue heart Congratulations and welcome to the @MissUniverse sisterhood!!!!” Catriona wrote.

Catriona also showed her admiration to all the girls who competed at the world's most prestigious pageant.

“How hard you, your teams, your families must have worked, so that you could proudly raise your country's flags during a global pandemic. I applaude you!! Thank you for celebrating women and raising your voices,” she said.

After Rabiya was called as one of the Top 20 candidates, Catriona said that this year’s edition was intense.

“Woooow this year is intense!! Sending Rabiya all of our love! She made our country proud! 11 Year consecutive semi-streak Pilipinassss #MissUniverse,” she wrote.