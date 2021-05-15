KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^

LIVE updates: Miss Universe 2020

(Philstar.com) - May 15, 2021 - 7:02am

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe 2020 pageant kicked off with a National Costume contest on May 14 in Seminole Hardrock Cafe & Casino in Florida, USA.

It will then be followed with a preliminary competition on May 15 and culminate with a coronation night on May 17.

Here are the latest updates on Philippines' Rabiya Mateo's road to the crown.

 

MISS UNIVERSE MISS UNIVERSE 2020 RABIYA MATEO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Rabiya Mateo cries after receiving criticisms on social media
Rabiya Mateo cries after receiving criticisms on social media
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
The Philippines bet Rabiya Mateo broke down to tears after receiving criticism on social media following her performance on...
Entertainment
fbfb
Shamcey Supsup explains why Rabiya Mateo didn't wear headpiece for Miss Universe national costume
Shamcey Supsup explains why Rabiya Mateo didn't wear headpiece for Miss Universe national costume
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
The Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo was supposed to wear a sun headpiece during the recently held Miss Universe National...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rabiya Mateo is first, only Miss Universe 2020 bet with 1M Instagram followers
Rabiya Mateo is first, only Miss Universe 2020 bet with 1M Instagram followers
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 9 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo is arguably not only the most followed, but also the first Miss Universe 2020...
Entertainment
fbfb
#AribaRabiya: Rabiya Mateo rocks in Rocky Gathercole masterpiece at Miss Universe national costume contest
#AribaRabiya: Rabiya Mateo rocks in Rocky Gathercole masterpiece at Miss Universe national costume contest
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
The Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo drew cheers from the crowd at the 69th Miss Universe National Costume contest,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sharon Cuneta leaves family, country to 'collect myself'
Sharon Cuneta leaves family, country to 'collect myself'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta left the country and her family to breathe abroad.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Girl From Nowhere directors on show&rsquo;s controversies, real-life inspirations
Girl From Nowhere directors on show’s controversies, real-life inspirations
By Nathalie Tomada | 7 hours ago
Since it premiered on May 7, the Thai fantasy thriller show Girl From Nowhere Season 2 has consistently ranked high, if not...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kahirup in the &rsquo;60s
Kahirup in the ’60s
By Danny Dolor | 7 hours ago
The glorious years of the Kahirup were in the ’60s.
Entertainment
fbfb
18-year-old Cebuana wins Born To Be A Star
18-year-old Cebuana wins Born To Be A Star
By Leah C. Salterio | 7 hours ago
When something is meant to be, the stars will inevitably align to make everything work out right.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Never too old to chase your dreams': Ruffa Gutierrez goes back to school after 34 years in showbiz
'Never too old to chase your dreams': Ruffa Gutierrez goes back to school after 34 years in showbiz
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
It's never too late to go back to school. Beauty queen and actress Ruffa Gutierrez shared that she has gone back to her studies...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray show support to Rabiya Mateo
Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray show support to Rabiya Mateo
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Former Miss Universe queens Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray showed their support to the Philippines bet Rabiya Mateo who is...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with