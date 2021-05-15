LIVE updates: Miss Universe 2020
(Philstar.com) - May 15, 2021 - 7:02am
MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe 2020 pageant kicked off with a National Costume contest on May 14 in Seminole Hardrock Cafe & Casino in Florida, USA.
It will then be followed with a preliminary competition on May 15 and culminate with a coronation night on May 17.
Here are the latest updates on Philippines' Rabiya Mateo's road to the crown.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended