Miss Universe Russia 2020 apologizes for viral 'racist' video vs fellow candidates
Miss Universe Russia 2020 Alina Sanko
Alina Sanko via Instagram

Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - May 3, 2021 - 4:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the bashing and hateful comments, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo has implored her fans not to answer back. She intends to be remembered as the Philippine queen with the purest intentions.

The display of unfavorable behavior during pageants have been documented many times. In the Miss Universe 2018 in Thailand, Colombia's Valeria Morales refused to be roommates with Spain's Angela Ponce, the first transgender delegate of the competition, because she said she was still a man.

In addition, she was with Miss Universe USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers who said how unfortunate it must be for Miss Vietnam and Miss Cambodia to speak very little English as no other candidate spoke their languages. That Instagram post earned the flak for both candidates.

In the pageant held here in Manila, Miss Universe Venezuela 2015 Mariam Habach was reportedly bullying her fellow Latina delegates and the entrant from Indonesia. She was even embroiled in the "body shaming" issue. She did not place in the competition.

Observers were quick to point out that karma played her part so well as Miss Universe Vietnam 2018 H'hen Nie went to be part of the Top 5 while Summers did not qualify for the final round, and Colombia did not even make it to the semi-finals.

A few days ago, Miss Universe Russia 2020 Alina Sanko was involved in a controversy on a social media post of her and her makeup artist making fun of her fellow candidates. The video showed her and her makeup artist making comments in Russian as they scroll down photos of other candidates from a smartphone.

Citizens who understood Russian said Miss Russia and her makeup artist were saying negative things about specific candidates, including representatives from Ghana, France, Costa Rica, Kosovo, Mauritius and Paraguay.

"Well she didn’t say anything, her make up artist did. And some said that she was racist? Well her make up artist said that Miss USA is very beautiful. So his negative opinion on other contestants wasn’t based on skin color. I do agree that it wasn’t clever to film this, but based on the comments I read before I expected this to be much worse than it is," read a comment by Allin1 on YouTube.

"So unacceptable. It is so wrong to make a joke toward others. No inner beauty here. Just superficial only. A real Miss Universe would shut that stylist up and not agree with his put down of other candidates," a certain J added on YouTube.

"I couldn't imagine if they poke fun of the Philippines hahahahaha it could end her career legit! Those Pinoy Fans are the strongest in the World and the most Toxic. atleast she's safe there not laughing to Philippines beauty queen," commented a certain Pears on YouTube.

Alina has since made a public apology online.

"Dear friends... I cannot keep silent anymore. I address anyone who loves and trusts me, I owe you an explanation. I must apologize to everyone who got insulted by the situation that captured me... I'm sincerely sorry for saying anything rude about the contestants. It is painful. I am apologizing for everyone affected," part of Alina's apology went.

In a recent CNN Philippines interview with Pinky Webb, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo said, toward the close of the colloquy, that "it's my heart and my time because I really want to be somebody who is really involved with the community. I don't want to be remembered as the face of Miss Universe Philippines, but I want them (Filipinos) to remember me as a phenomenal woman who actually did something for her country."

Even before the pageant proper, Rabiya has already amassed 803,000 followers, and counting, on Instagram; making her the most followed among the 74 delegates in this year's hotly contested Miss Universe competition.

With the arrival of more and more delegates, the excitement has soared for everybody involved, especially the contestants and the pageant fans. Stay tuned for more updates in the weeks and days leading to the big night on May 16 (May 17 in the Philippines).

