'Touch down PH': Alice Dixson, baby arrive in Manila
Actress Alice Dixson with her Baby A
Alice Dixson via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 1, 2021 - 3:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Alice Dixson and her two-month-old Baby A finally arrived in Manila on Saturday. 

In her Instagram account, Alice posted a video of her with Baby A preparing to go down on the plane. 

“Touch down PH,” she wrote in the caption. 

Hours after, Alice posted another video of her and her baby checking in a hotel in Bonifacio Global City. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“A ‘glimpse’ of our quarantine... My airplane go to outfit these days. I chose #AscottPhilippines for our home away from home for this quarantine. This is why,” she wrote. 

Alice said in the video that she chose the hotel because it’s near to her baby’s doctor. 

“So finally we made it to Manila, Terminal 2. Nakasakay na kami sa van ng Ascott Hotel para sa aming quarantine, pinili ko to para malapit kami sa doktor ni Baby A,” she said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alice revealed last Holy Week that she's now a mother. 

“Despite the unexpected trials this year, God gave us a little miracle...” Alice wrote. 

Recently, Alice, who was in America back then, admitted that she wanted to go back to Manila but many people advised her not to. 

“Truth be told: im a bit anxious about flying back to Manila this month with travel restrictions, Covid & all. Many people have questioned and discouraged me pero tingnan natin. Wish us good luck & health,” she said.  

