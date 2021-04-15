THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Alice Dixson enjoying motherhood even without assistance
Actress Alice Dixon showing her baby's footprints
Alice Dixson via Facebook

Alice Dixson enjoying motherhood even without assistance

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2021 - 12:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Alice Dixson revealed that she’s taking care of her newborn without an assistant. 

In her Instagram account, Alice posted a photo of herself and her baby in a stroller. 

“Hee haw! Lets take these new wheels out for a spin shall we?!” Alice wrote. 

Alice also announced to watch out for her new video blog on how to fly solo with a newborn. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alice Dixson (@alicedixson)

 

“Watch out for my upcoming vlog on how to fly solo with a newborn (that’s right peeps no assistant in tow) just little Baby A & I,” she said. 

Alice, who is currently in America, admitted that she wanted to go back to Manila but many people advised her not to. 

“Truth be told: im a bit anxious about flying back to Manila this month with travel restrictions, Covid & all. Many people have questioned and discouraged me pero tingnan natin. Wish us good luck & health,” she said. 

Alice revealed earlier this month that she is now a mother. The actress is yet to confirm reports that she allegedly underwent surrogacy procedure to have her child.

RELATED: 'God gave us a little miracle': Alice Dixson welcomes first baby at 51
 

ACTRESS ALICE DIXSON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Alice Dixson enjoying motherhood even without assistance
1 hour ago
Alice Dixson enjoying motherhood even without assistance
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Actress Alice Dixson revealed that she’s taking care of her newborn without an assistant.
Health And Family
fbfb
COVID-19 patients with sedentary habits more likely to die: study
21 hours ago
COVID-19 patients with sedentary habits more likely to die: study
By Marlowe Hood | 21 hours ago
People physically inactive for at least two years before the pandemic were more likely to be hospitalized, to require intensive...
Health And Family
fbfb
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine efficacy falls slightly to 90% in US trial
1 day ago
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine efficacy falls slightly to 90% in US trial
1 day ago
US biotech company Moderna announced COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective against all forms of the disease and 95%...
Health And Family
fbfb
Clot questions over AstraZeneca and J&J vaccine
1 day ago
Clot questions over AstraZeneca and J&J vaccine
By Paul Ricard | 1 day ago
The AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have come under suspicion of causing very rare but serious blood clots in a...
Health And Family
fbfb
The Hows of Jing: Care essentials for COVID-19 patients at home
3 days ago
The Hows of Jing: Care essentials for COVID-19 patients at home
By Jing CastaÃ±eda | 3 days ago
What should I do if someone in my household gets infected with COVID-19? Should I immediately bring this person to the nearest...
Health And Family
fbfb
Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson call out baby's bashers
7 days ago
Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson call out baby's bashers
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Celebrity couple Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson called out social media users who were bashing their infant son Ju...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with