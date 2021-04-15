Alice Dixson enjoying motherhood even without assistance
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Alice Dixson revealed that she’s taking care of her newborn without an assistant.
In her Instagram account, Alice posted a photo of herself and her baby in a stroller.
“Hee haw! Lets take these new wheels out for a spin shall we?!” Alice wrote.
Alice also announced to watch out for her new video blog on how to fly solo with a newborn.
“Watch out for my upcoming vlog on how to fly solo with a newborn (that’s right peeps no assistant in tow) just little Baby A & I,” she said.
Alice, who is currently in America, admitted that she wanted to go back to Manila but many people advised her not to.
“Truth be told: im a bit anxious about flying back to Manila this month with travel restrictions, Covid & all. Many people have questioned and discouraged me pero tingnan natin. Wish us good luck & health,” she said.
Alice revealed earlier this month that she is now a mother. The actress is yet to confirm reports that she allegedly underwent surrogacy procedure to have her child.
RELATED: 'God gave us a little miracle': Alice Dixson welcomes first baby at 51
- Latest