'God gave us a little miracle': Alice Dixson welcomes first baby at 51

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Alice Dixson revealed that she is now a mother.

In her Facebook account, Alice posted a footprint of a baby.

“Despite the unexpected trials this year, God gave us a little miracle...” Alice wrote.

She added that those who knew her know that she’s been praying for a baby for 10 years now.

“For those of you who really know me - you’ve known that I’ve been praying for this every year on my birthday for 10 years now. Each year - my wish the same when I blew out my candles,” she said.

Alice happily announced that her wish finally come true as she greeted her fans a happy Easter.

“So with great patience, belief and trust - I am happy to announce my wish has finally come true. Our newest little family member has arrived. From my family to yours, Advanced Happy Easter,” she said.