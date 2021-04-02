THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
'God gave us a little miracle': Alice Dixson welcomes first baby at 51
Actress Alice Dixon showing her baby's footprints
Alice Dixson via Facebook

'God gave us a little miracle': Alice Dixson welcomes first baby at 51

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 2, 2021 - 2:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Alice Dixson revealed that she is now a mother. 

In her Facebook account, Alice posted a footprint of a baby. 

“Despite the unexpected trials this year, God gave us a little miracle...” Alice wrote. 

She added that those who knew her know that she’s been praying for a baby for 10 years now.

 

Despite the unexpected trials this year, God gave us a little miracle... For those of you who really know me - you’ve...

Posted by Alice Dixson on Thursday, April 1, 2021

 

“For those of you who really know me - you’ve known that I’ve been praying for this every year on my birthday for 10 years now. Each year - my wish the same when I blew out my candles,” she said. 

Alice happily announced that her wish finally come true as she greeted her fans a happy Easter. 

“So with great patience, belief and trust - I am happy to announce my wish has finally come true. Our newest little family member has arrived. From my family to yours, Advanced Happy Easter,” she said. 

ACTRESS ALICE DIXSON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Filipino priest develops oral, yeast-based COVID-19 vaccine
1 day ago
Filipino priest develops oral, yeast-based COVID-19 vaccine
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
A Filipino priest and scientist is developing an oral, yeast-based vaccine against COVID-19 and its many variants.
Health And Family
fbfb
Improving women's well-being: Tips on how to manage your mental health
1 day ago
Improving women's well-being: Tips on how to manage your mental health
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Mental health is a consequential issue with the ongoing global health crisis.
Health And Family
fbfb
WHO report says 'very low' chance of frozen food COVID-19 origin
2 days ago
WHO report says 'very low' chance of frozen food COVID-19 origin
By Jing Xuan Teng | 2 days ago
The chances that Covid-19 emerged in Wuhan because of imported frozen food are "very low", international health experts said...
Health And Family
fbfb
Ted Failon tests positive for COVID-19
2 days ago
Ted Failon tests positive for COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapatid host Ted Failon has tested positive for the coronavirus disease. 
Health And Family
fbfb
WHO experts say COVID-19 probably came to humans from animals
3 days ago
WHO experts say COVID-19 probably came to humans from animals
By AFP bureaus | 3 days ago
Covid-19 probably passed to humans from a bat via an intermediary animal, an international expert mission to China concluded...
Health And Family
fbfb
The &lsquo;bibig&rsquo; problem
3 days ago
The ‘bibig’ problem
By Kathy Moran | 3 days ago
The pandemic has heightened people’s need to look after their health more, as a result making them more conscious about...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with