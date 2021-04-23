CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
'Nawindang ako': Bernadette Sembrano tests positive for COVID-19, more newsmen die due to virus
Bernadette
STAR/ File

'Nawindang ako': Bernadette Sembrano tests positive for COVID-19, more newsmen die due to virus

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2021 - 4:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — After TV5's Ted Failon and Cheryl Cosim tested positive for COVID-19 last March, ABS-CBN news anchor Bernadette Sembrano revealed last April 22 on her Instagram (IG) account that she tested positive with the virus.

"Nagulat din po ako kasi wala akong nararamdaman at all. In fact, I feel healthy. Wala pong symptoms pero meron kaming mandatory RT-PCR test sa work. So when it came out, nawindang ako," said the "TV Patrol" anchor on her IG video.

Her fellow anchors, Noli de Castro and Henry Omaga-Diaz, are reportedly in quarantine.

Karen Davila, Alvin Elchico and Julius Babao will temporarily anchor the nightly newscast.

 

 

The following day, April 23, Sembrano posted some reminders for everyone.

"Get some sunshine!!! Vitamin D to boost your immune system!!! 20 mins! Come out, Mr. Sun! I'm waiting!!!! Kayo din bask in the sun!!!" she wrote in her caption.

 

 

In another post, she reminded the public to monitor themselves closely thrice a day. She also called on people not to use their pulse oximeter while "anxiously hyperventilating."

 

 

Over at GMA-7, its Vice-President for Corporate Communications Butch Raquel passed away due to the virus last April 20.

"24 Oras" news anchor Vicky Morales bid her heartfelt condolences to the family of those who perished. She also shared that GMA-7 cameramen Caloy Samaniego and Alex Ico passed away due to the virus.

BERNADETTE SEMBRANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ellen Adarna admits living-in with all exes, hints at real reason behind John Lloyd Cruz split
Ellen Adarna admits living-in with all exes, hints at real reason behind John Lloyd Cruz split
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress-model Ellen Adarna opened up about the advantage of cohabitating or living-in with her boyfriend before marriage...
Entertainment
fbfb
Giselle Tongi finishes graduate studies
Giselle Tongi finishes graduate studies
By Leah C. Salterio | 17 hours ago
Not every celebrity gets to prioritize her studies, probably because of the demands of her career.
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barretto ready to have own family with Gerald Anderson next year
Julia Barretto ready to have own family with Gerald Anderson next year
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto revealed that she’s ready to have her own family with boyfriend Gerald Anderson next...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gabbi Garcia fires back at basher of her community pantry
Gabbi Garcia fires back at basher of her community pantry
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Gabbi Garcia launched her own version of community pantry in Paranaque City. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Gretchen Barretto cursing during COVID-19 jab goes viral
Gretchen Barretto cursing during COVID-19 jab goes viral
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Gretchen Barretto is known to be fierce and unafraid but apparently a "prick" has recently made her a nervous wreck.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Future of Miss International, other big pageants still uncertain due to pandemic
Future of Miss International, other big pageants still uncertain due to pandemic
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 7 minutes ago
As news have been shared throughout social media that several pageant systems have announced their pageant dates for a live...
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi admits watching Catriona Gray's 'Lava Walk' 'a thousand times'
Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi admits watching Catriona Gray's 'Lava Walk' 'a thousand times'
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 26 minutes ago
Pageant fans from all around the world watched the FB Live colloquium "Winning Walk" with reigning Miss Universe Zuzibini...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Ibang Camille po iyon': Camille Prats mistaken for Camille Trinidad
'Ibang Camille po iyon': Camille Prats mistaken for Camille Trinidad
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapuso host Camille Prats revealed that she’s been receiving uplifting messages after being mistakenly identified as...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin sorry over birthday community pantry that turned into ruckus after an elderly died
Angel Locsin sorry over birthday community pantry that turned into ruckus after an elderly died
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin apologized over her community pantry which turned into a ruckus after people flocked to...
Entertainment
fbfb
A long-overdue, fitting tribute to Khavn dela Cruz
A long-overdue, fitting tribute to Khavn dela Cruz
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
He was very seldom, if ever, mentioned by local press, except back in 2018 when Khavn dela Cruz poured out his resentment...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with