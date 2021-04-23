'Nawindang ako': Bernadette Sembrano tests positive for COVID-19, more newsmen die due to virus

MANILA, Philippines — After TV5's Ted Failon and Cheryl Cosim tested positive for COVID-19 last March, ABS-CBN news anchor Bernadette Sembrano revealed last April 22 on her Instagram (IG) account that she tested positive with the virus.

"Nagulat din po ako kasi wala akong nararamdaman at all. In fact, I feel healthy. Wala pong symptoms pero meron kaming mandatory RT-PCR test sa work. So when it came out, nawindang ako," said the "TV Patrol" anchor on her IG video.

Her fellow anchors, Noli de Castro and Henry Omaga-Diaz, are reportedly in quarantine.

Karen Davila, Alvin Elchico and Julius Babao will temporarily anchor the nightly newscast.

The following day, April 23, Sembrano posted some reminders for everyone.

"Get some sunshine!!! Vitamin D to boost your immune system!!! 20 mins! Come out, Mr. Sun! I'm waiting!!!! Kayo din bask in the sun!!!" she wrote in her caption.

In another post, she reminded the public to monitor themselves closely thrice a day. She also called on people not to use their pulse oximeter while "anxiously hyperventilating."

Over at GMA-7, its Vice-President for Corporate Communications Butch Raquel passed away due to the virus last April 20.

"24 Oras" news anchor Vicky Morales bid her heartfelt condolences to the family of those who perished. She also shared that GMA-7 cameramen Caloy Samaniego and Alex Ico passed away due to the virus.